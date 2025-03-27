Nintendo Switch 2 May Have Had Its Pre-Order Date “Leaked” by Best Buy (Allegedly, in Less Than a Week!)

How about a little bit of cheesecake to start your day? Best Buy Canada (of all places) says that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 are set to go live on April 2. Which is, coincidentally, the same day as the Switch 2 Direct. Hmm… suspicious, is it not? Also, BBC (Best Buy Canada, duh) stated this in a whole blog post. So… maybe it’s not a “leak”? Well, I guess it would count if y’all click that link and a 404 Error screen pops up.

“Pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 will open on April 2nd at Best Buy Canada. Giving you the chance to secure your console early. Here’s everything you need to know about the Nintendo Direct and how to pre-order the Nintendo Switch 2 from Best Buy Canada,” the post states.

Well, I can’t wait to suffer that day when I inevitably get knocked out of a purchase queue and the whole Nintendo Switch 2 inventory is cleared in less than 10 minutes. I love it! Then again, I got lucky with the Alan Wake 2 Oh Deer Diner Thermos, so perhaps I’ll strike gold once more!

Screenshot: YouTube/Nintendo of America

well, i guess I’ll see y’all on the other side of the great 2025 Nintendo switch 2 pre-order kerfuffle

“I’m ready. Watching the Direct while having tabs open for multiple retailers and spamming F5. Got a PS5 at launch this way.” See? The gaming masses are ready, Nintendo. I hope you’re ready to make money hand over fist because the fans are insatiable! …And I’d be lying if I said I also wasn’t in the mix for people desperately hoping my F5 skills don’t fail me during the Nintendo Switch 2 pre-order rush.

I know Nintendo already said they planned for a massive surge of interest for the Nintendo Switch 2 and have tried to accommodate units accordingly. However, I don’t think there’s enough you can do to prepare for the chaos of April 2. Provided this turns out to be 100% factual, of course. But, the fact that Best Buy Canada has a blog post around it does point toward complete legitimacy!