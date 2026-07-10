Nintendo Switch 2 Might Get a Major Steam Deck Feature Soon

A new leak has revealed that Nintendo Switch 2 consoles could be getting a major Steam Deck feature in the near future. If accurate, the Nintendo handheld might finally get one of players’ most requested performance upgrades.

Nintendo Switch 2 Docked VRR Support Potentially Leaked

Screenshot: Nintendo

When Nintendo Switch 2 launched in 2025, many players were disappointed that it only had Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) in handheld mode. The performance feature was strangely missing from the Switch 2’s docked mode. However, a new job listing might have revealed that the handheld console could be getting the much-requested feature in a future patch.

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This latest update was first spotted by eagle-eyed users on the GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit. In a new Nintendo job listing for a ‘Sr Engineer, Display,’ the role specifically mentions VRR as one of its requirements. “Knowledge of display technologies such as HDR and VRR.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

This, of course, led many Nintendo that VRR support is being worked on for the Switch 2’s docked mode. While a job listing does not confirm this, it at least shows that Nintendo is looking for specialists who understand the feature. However, a recent Steam Deck update might also be proof that the Variable Refresh Rate feature could be coming sooner than we think.

Screenshot: Valve

As one user on Reddit pointed out, the Steam Deck has recently gotten improved VRR support for its docked mode. With that also being an external handheld, it points towards it being possible. At launch, the Switch 2 dock also technically supported the feature, but it was disabled due to technical limitations.

Interestingly, the PS5 also didn’t get proper VRR implementation until a few years after its launch. As for why Variable Refresh Rate is seemingly difficult to solve, it has to do with HDMI. Currently, VRR largely works with DisplayPort. But since most Switch 2 players use HDMI to connect it to their TV, it’s become problematic.

As for why VRR is so important to the Nintendo handheld, look no further than some of the platform’s recent AAA releases. For example, Capcom’s excellent Pragmata and Resident Evil Requiem Switch 2 ports are not able to lock their games at 60 FPS. This means frame drops and stuttering. A variable refresh rate would largely solve this problem and make the games run smoother.

Screenshot: Capcom, Nintendo

Finally, there was also a report last year that claimed that Ubisoft was working with Nintendo to help implement VRR. “Ubisoft is working with Nintendo to ‘improve VRR support’ on the handheld, not just for their own titles, but for every game.” If this is accurate, it’s just more signs that the console could finally get the Steam Deck feature. Only time will tell if this recent job listing is an indication that they are finally making progress on it.