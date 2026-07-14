Nintendo Switch 2 Octopath Traveler Bundle Does Not Have An Upgrade Option for Switch 1 Users

Nintendo console owners who purchase Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II on their original Nintendo Switch will not have an easy (or cheap) path to picking up the new bundle with improved visuals and performance on the Nintendo Switch 2.

Octopath Traveler and Octopath Traveler II Bundle Details

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Retro RPG fans have been looking forward to the new bundled version of Octopath Traveler that is bringing improved resolution and framerate to the first and second installment in the franchise this fall. The new version is arriving on Nintendo Switch 2 on October 1, but veteran players who already own the games on Nintendo Switch 1 won’t have a convenient Nintendo Switch 2 upgrade path.

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Each game in the Octopath Traveler 1 and Octopath Traveler II bundle is available for either $59.99 individually or packaged together for $74.99. Square Enix has confirmed that Nintendo gamers need to be very careful about which versions of the games (or bundle) they buy when they make the purchase, though.

According to Nintendo and Square Enix:

“There is also a Nintendo Switch version of this game. Please select the version you require carefully. There are no plans to sell an upgrade pack to upgrade the Nintendo Switch version to the Nintendo Switch 2 version. Save data is incompatible between the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 versions.”

Both games are now available for pre-order digitally and physically as individual games and digitally only as a bundle.

What Is Octopath Traveler?

Screenshot: Square Enix

For those who have never played the series, the original 2018 game was a massive hit on the original Nintendo Switch. It offers a retro-inspired HD-2D turn-based RPG system with unique characters and tons of story to explore.

“In Octopath Traveler, players will set forth on an epic adventure through the enchanting yet perilous continent of Orsterra, stretching across vast landscapes from lush forests, to desert outposts and snow-swept cathedrals. Featuring eight distinct characters each with their own tales to enjoy, ranging from journeys of self-discovery to quests for revenge, each traveler will start their journey in a different land so players can steer their own journey depending on whom they choose.”

The adventure continues in Octopath Traveler II, with similar mechanics and style. The sequel was mostly well-received by critics and fans.

“Octopath Traveler II tells an epic story, set in a new World independent from the original title. Players will be introduced to eight original characters and experience all-new features and gameplay elements. Octopath Traveler 2 is the perfect entry for newcomers to the series, while also preserving the charm of the original game for existing fans by improving upon the series’ iconic HD-2D visuals, which feature a striking blend of retro 2D characters in a beautiful 3D world.”

Be sure to check back soon for more Nintendo Switch 2 and RPG news and updates.

The Octopath Traveler 1 and Octopath Traveler 2 bundle for the Nintendo Switch 2 releases October 1, 2026.