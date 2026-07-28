Nintendo Switch 2 Owners May Need to Clear Some Space for Final Fantasy 14’s Huge Download

Final Fantasy 14 is coming to Nintendo Switch 2 in early August and the game has an absolutely massive download size.

Final Fantasy 14 on Switch 2 is 117.2GB

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MMO fans who own a Nintendo Switch 2 are going to be able to dive into the world of Final Fantasy 14 in just a few days. The iconic MMO launches on Nintendo Switch 2 on August 4 and players who want to get online and play the game may need to clear out a lot of hard drive space to prepare for the install.

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According to the official listing in the Nintendo Shop, the digital download for Final Fantasy 14 is going to be 117.2 GB. That’s a huge install and actually breaks the record for largest Nintendo Switch 2 game. The previous record holder was Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Part of the reason for the massive file size is that the game includes the MMO’s expansions that have been released in the 16 years since its original launch. That means the experience includes Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers, Endwalker, and Dawntrail.

“Join over 30 million adventurers worldwide and take part in an epic and ever-changing FINAL FANTASY. Experience all the hallmarks of the best-selling franchise – an unforgettable story, exhilarating battles, and a myriad of diverse and captivating environments to explore.”

Final Fantasy 14 players are also currently busy preparing for the game’s next big expansion to arrive. When Evercold releases in January 2027, that will add on to the already massive file size for the MMO.

There’s a ton of content to explore in each expansion, including:

Your journey takes you ever higher in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Heavensward:

Take your first steps in the reclusive nation of Ishgard, locked in a seemingly never-ending struggle with dragons.

Three additional jobs: channel celestial magicks to heal your allies as the mystical Astrologian. Attack from afar using firearms and mechanical weaponry as the daring Machinist. Wield a mighty greatsword and the power of darkness as the valiant Dark Knight.

Rekindle the fires of hope in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Stormblood:

Journey to the East and rise up against the might of the Garlean Empire.

Two additional jobs: master the balance of martial and arcane arts as the rapier-wielding Red Mage. Draw your katana and let steel sing as the noble Samurai.

Become the darkness in FINAL FANTASY XIV: Shadowbringers:

Travel to a world where light ushers all unto oblivion. But hope is not yet lost, for where there is light there is shadow.

Two additional jobs: wield the aether charged gunblade wielding Gunbreaker. Weave deadly steps into dazzling displays as the rhythm guided Dancer.

Final Fantasy fans who are interested in checking out the title should keep in mind that a monthly subscription fee is required after the free trial period concludes.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Final Fantasy 14 and the Nintendo Switch 2.

Final Fantasy 14 is available now for PC, PS5, and Xbox consoles. Final Fantasy 14 launches on August 4 for Nintendo Switch 2.