Nintendo Switch 2 Price Hike Reportedly Coming – PS6 May Be Delayed to 2029

A new report from Bloomberg claims that a Nintendo Switch 2 price increase could happen soon. If true, the new handheld console will be one of Nintendo’s most expensive gaming devices of all time. The outlet also claims that Sony is considering delaying the PS6 to 2029.

Nintendo Switch 2 Price Increase Reportedly Being Considered for 2026

Screenshot: Nintendo

In a new report from Bloomberg, the outlet reports that Nintendo is seriously considering a Switch 2 price increase. The outlet doesn’t go into detail about what the potential new pricing could be. However, they claim that the new price hike is a result of the worldwide DRAM shortage and hardware prices skyrocketing.

“Close Sony rival Nintendo Co., which contributed to the surplus demand in 2025 after its new Switch 2 console drove storage card purchases, is also contemplating raising the price of that device in 2026, people familiar with its plans said. Sony and Nintendo representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment.”

Screenshot: Nintendo

While you might normally write this “rumor” off, Bloomberg is one of the most reputable sites in the industry. If they are reporting it, then it has a good chance of being true. Although it should be pointed out that the outlet confirms that Nintendo wouldn’t respond to their request for comment on the leak. The publisher not responding could point toward it being true. Then again, Nintendo also has a history of not making comments on leaks. So it could go either way.

Sony Considering Delaying PS6 to 2029

Screenshot: PlayStation

The other major leak revealed in the Bloomberg report is that the PS6 is likely being delayed to 2029. I know what you are thinking: weren’t there already articles about this? You would be correct. In fact, we reported on this very topic back at the start of January 2026. However, the difference is that this time the leak is coming from a more solid source and has actual dates.

According to Bloomberg, Sony is specifically considering delaying the PlayStation 6 all the way to 2029. “Sony Group Corp. is now considering pushing back the debut of its next PlayStation console to 2028 or even 2029, according to people familiar with the company’s thinking. That would be a major upset to a carefully orchestrated strategy to sustain user engagement between hardware generations.”

Screenshot: PlayStation

Just like the Nintendo Switch 2 price increase, the outlet cites rising hardware costs and DRAM memory shortages. Basically, the AI market boom has completely disrupted the video game industry, as it has caused shortages and components to become expensive.

Interestingly, the PS6 was originally supposed to launch in late 2027, according to leaked manufacturing documents. So if this Bloomberg report is accurate, it means the PS6 will be delayed by a whole two years.