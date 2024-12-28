The Nintendo Switch 2 Should Launch With ‘1-2-Switch 2’ -- Let Me Explain

Yes, I know there was technically a “sequel” to 1-2-Switch. And, yes, I’m deliberately ignoring it. So, it’s safe to say that 2025 will likely be the fabled Nintendo Switch 2’s time to shine. There are constant mini-leaks and rumors, and in my mind, it’s all but inevitable. However, the console will need some engaging launch titles, right? With WarioWare: Move It! and Super Mario Party Jamboree reviving the goodwill of mini-game collections, I earnestly believe it’s time for 1-2-Switch 2!

Firstly, the name is adorable. But, secondly — most importantly — 1-2-Switch had some great ideas Nintendo could implement to bring in the next generation! …No, I don’t want “Baby” to come back. “Baby” can go to Hell. In fact, at least half of those mini-games need to be locked in a vault and thrown into the deepest part of the ocean.

Videos by VICE

“Sneaky Dice” deserves another chance, though. Nintendo was on to something there. Now, it was “We have Liar’s Dice at home” coded. But, since Liar’s Bar is a constant streamer/YouTuber pop-off title, why not capitalize on that momentum? “Wizards” could also make a comeback! Honestly, maybe instead of facing each other, “Wizards” could be a four-player co-op on-rails spell-fest.

Screenshot: Nintendo

a strong mini-game collection experience would be the perfect Nintendo switch 2 starter

Selfishly, I’m a big mark for mini-game collections. Bad ones, good ones — they’re just a fun time! Plus, I know nobody played it, apparently, but Wii Party U was a phenomenal game! That’s the energy and effort I want for a sequel that will likely never come out! But, come on, it’s almost a tradition. The Nintendo Switch 2 needs something similar.

2 Switch, 2 Furious. Switch 2-Uh: Now Featuring The Meme That Hasn’t Aged Well. 1 Switch, 2 Switch, Red Switch, Blue Switch — just give me my damn mini-games, Nintendo. Whatever natural evolution the console comes with, I just hope it’s fun, silly, and blows everything else out of the water. Nintendo is supremely good at showing up randomly, dropping a 10/10 game on us, and hibernating for three months before their next smash hit. You can set your watch to it at this point!