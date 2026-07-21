Nintendo Says Switch 2 Players Aren’t “Entitled” to Tariff Refunds in New Court Filing

Nintendo is trying to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit seeking Switch 2 tariff refunds. According to the Japanese publisher, players aren’t “entitled” to refunds despite paying higher prices for console hardware and accessories.

Nintendo Moves to Dismiss Switch 2 Tariff Refund Lawsuit

Screenshot: Nintendo

Back when Switch 2 launched in 2025, Nintendo surprised players by of Joy-Con 2 controllers and other accessories right before launch. Nintendo officially attributed the unexpected price hikes to “changes in market conditions,” although they came shortly after the introduction of new U.S. tariffs. Nintendo later sued the government for a refund after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs were illegal.

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Of course, if Nintendo is seeking to recover the tariff money, then players believe they should be refunded for the higher prices they allegedly paid as a result of those tariffs, right? Well, according to Nintendo, not so. In a new court filing, Nintendo moved to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit brought on behalf of players and argued that they were not “entitled” to refunds. “[Consumers] received exactly what they bargained and paid for,” the publisher argued in the filing.

Screenshot: Nintendo

While Nintendo believes it is owed a refund for the tariffs that were ruled illegal, the company doesn’t think players also qualify for relief, despite allegations that consumers paid higher prices because of those tariffs.

“Plaintiffs are not entitled to a rebate simply because of intervening legal developments related to tariffs. The common thread among Plaintiffs’ claims is that it is somehow ‘unfair’ that Nintendo has not retroactively adjusted its prices for completed sales in response to the outcome of the tariff litigation. But that is not how commercial transactions work.”

Switch 2 Accessories That Received Prelaunch Price Increases

Screenshot: Nintendo

The timing of this lawsuit is interesting, as Nintendo Switch 2 is about to get a permanent price increase on September 1, 2026. However, it should be pointed out that the upcoming Switch price hike is not the result of U.S. tariffs. While Nintendo didn’t specify beyond “changing economic markets,” it’s largely believed to be tied to soaring RAM and hardware component prices due to AI.

The price increases at the center of the players’ lawsuit date back to the Switch 2 launch in 2025. Here are the Switch 2 accessories that plaintiffs allege may have cost consumers more because of the U.S. tariffs:

Switch 2 accessory Original price Increased price Increase Joy-Con 2 controllers $89.99 $94.99 $5 Switch 2 Pro Controller $79.99 $84.99 $5 Joy-Con 2 Charging Grip $34.99 $39.99 $5 Joy-Con 2 Strap $12.99 $13.99 $1 Joy-Con 2 Wheel two-pack $19.99 $24.99 $5 Switch 2 Camera $49.99 $54.99 $5 Switch 2 Dock Set $109.99 $119.99 $10 Carrying Case and Screen Protector $34.99 $39.99 $5 All-In-One Carrying Case $79.99 $84.99 $5 Switch 2 AC Adapter $29.99 $34.99 $5

Will Switch 2 Owners Get Tariff Refunds?

Whether Nintendo succeeds in getting the lawsuit dismissed remains to be seen. Still, it’s not difficult to understand why players are frustrated. Nintendo raised accessory prices while tariffs were in effect and then sought to recover that money once the tariffs were ruled illegal. Now that consumers want similar relief, the company argues that completed purchases shouldn’t be adjusted retroactively.

Legally, Nintendo may ultimately be proven right. However, telling players they received “exactly what they bargained and paid for” probably won’t sit well with those who spent more on Switch 2 accessories because of economic conditions that have since changed. For now, anyone hoping to receive a Nintendo tariff refund will have to wait and see whether the proposed class-action lawsuit survives the company’s attempt to have it dismissed.