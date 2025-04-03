Nintendo Switch 2’s GameChat Means Nintendo Must Bring Over This Game That Lets Me Scream at My Friends

Am I the only person who even played this multiplayer title? It’s fun. Super fun, in fact. But a lot of people don’t even know it exists. Every time I mention its presence in the world, people look at me like I made it up. Maybe I did, and I’m going crazy. Crazy? I was crazy once. And sussy. So very sussy.

3D Amogus

Honestly, it’s safe to say most people slept on Among Us VR. Even though Innersloth’s Among Us remains one of the most popular indie multiplayer games ever created, I could never get a party together to hop on Among Us VR and run through a couple rounds. Why? Most people can’t afford a VR headset. And even if they own an Oculus Quest or Valve Index, “Among Us but in 3D” isn’t a convincing enough pitch to dust off the old headset.

As for the diehard VR players with full-body tracking setups and face tracking, they’re not going to play Among Us VR either. The real VR sickos, folks like yours truly, are more likely to hang out in the Among Us game world freely available in VRChat. There, you can run around as your favorite anime girl avatar or fursona, doing your little tasks and acting as sussy as possible. No, the eboys, egirls, and e-enbys don’t want to play Among Us VR for the same reason you don’t want to use Linux over Windows. Because Windows just offers a little more.

“Why won’t they just release Among Us VR for desktop players already?” I would mutter over Discord VC. “Among Us VR would be amazing without a headset. Everyone is already playing the original Among Us modded with proximity voice anyway. Just do it, Innersloth.”

Well, call me Sussandra, because it turns out I’m a prophet for all things amogus. Among Us 3D was revealed earlier this year as a rework for Among Us VR. Allowing non-VR players to enjoy the game with their VR counterparts. Developed by Schell Games along with Innersloth, Among Us 3D is set to launch in the months ahead, although the non-VR version of the game seems like it will only be available on PC for now. The game’s official website advertises Among Us VR for Meta Quest, PlayStation VR2, and PICO devices, but Among Us 3D is only listed as a Steam title.

Crashing Out In ‘Among Us 3D’ Over GameChat

What does this have to do with the Nintendo Switch 2? Well, Nintendo just unveiled a new Discord-like voice chat system for Switch 2 called “GameChat.” The feature offers direct communication via Switch 2 using the console’s built-in microphone. Players can video chat, mute and unmute, and even screen-share their gameplay. Imagine being able to natively use your Switch’s microphone to play Among Us in 3D with your friends, anywhere you go. I can already see myself cursing out my online friends while chilling at a bar.

GameChat’s screen share system also makes it fantastic for playing Among Us 3D while hanging out with online friends. Imagine getting together with five of your buddies in Among Us 3D and screen-sharing your gameplay to your girlfriend. Ever since Discord implemented the feature in the late 2010s, watching each other play games has become a common way to hang out over VC online. No better example exists than watching your friends play Among Us over voice chat. It’s just incredibly entertaining, even if you’re not the type to play the game yourself.

Granted, technological limitations may prevent my Among Us 3D dream from coming true. It’s not entirely clear if the Switch 2 will support some form of gameplay proximity voice via GameChat. Which would be necessary for Among Us 3D‘s voice system. Also, I wouldn’t be surprised if Innersloth and Schell Games end up keeping Among Us 3D to platforms with dedicated VR support, like PC (via SteamVR) and PlayStation 5 (with PlayStation VR2).

Then again, Nintendo Labo does have a VR kit. So… who knows? For now, I’m putting “Among Us 3D for Nintendo Switch 2″ on the proverbial Holiday 2025 bingo card and hoping for the best.