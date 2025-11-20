Nintendo Switch Cyber Deals Are Here — Full List of Every eShop Game Discount

The Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale 2025 is now live, and offers major discounts on many Nintendo Switch 2 games. Here is every Switch title that is currently on sale on the Nintendo eShop, and a breakdown of how much you are saving.

Nintendo Cyber Deals Sale 2025 is now live

Screenshot: Nintendo

Every November, Nintendo hosts an eShop sale called Cyber Deals. It’s essentially the digital version of their Black Friday sales. The Nintendo Cyber Deals 2025 sale runs from November 20 to December 3, 2025 at 11:59 p.m. PST. For this years holiday event, Nintendo has discounted over a 100 Switch games, DLC, and expansions on the eShop.

Some standout titles this year include Splatoon 3, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. Most of the discounts are pretty substantial, and range from $20 to $30 off. If you are Nintendo fan, you will know that they almost never offer big discounts on first-party titles. Below we breakdown the full list of every game included in the Nintendo Cyber Deals sale.

Screenshot: Nintendo

All Nintendo Cyber Deals 2025 Game Discounts

Game Sale Price Discount Original Price Splatoon 3 $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Paper Mario: The Origami King $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Complete Edition $19.99 $30.00 $49.99 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim $16.49 $33.50 $49.99 Hogwarts Legacy + Quidditch Champions $14.99 $45.00 $59.99 Madden NFL 26 $34.99 $25.00 $59.99 Endless Ocean Luminous $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 Just Dance 2026 Deluxe $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 EA Sports FC 26 $29.99 $30.00 $59.99 EA Sports FC 26 (Alt listing) $34.99 $25.00 $59.99 Luigi’s Mansion 3 $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 Luigi’s Mansion 3 + Multiplayer Pack Set $46.39 $23.60 $69.99 Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack $6.99 $3.00 $9.99 Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Digital $55.99 $14.00 $69.99 Disney Dreamlight Valley $27.99 $12.00 $39.99 Disney Dreamlight Valley: The Storybook Vale Edition $34.99 $15.00 $49.99 Split Fiction $39.99 $10.00 $49.99 Daemon X Machina $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Daemon X Machina DLC Bundle 1 $20.99 $9.00 $29.99 Daemon X Machina DLC Bundle 2 $10.49 $4.50 $14.99 Emio: The Smiling Man $39.99 $10.00 $49.99 Persona 5 Royal $20.99 $39.00 $59.99 Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle $9.99 $20.00 $29.99 Mario + Rabbids Gold Edition $11.99 $18.00 $29.99 Mario + Rabbids Season Pass $3.99 $6.00 $9.99 Splatoon 3 Bundle (Game + Expansion) $59.48 $20.50 $79.98 Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass $17.49 $7.50 $24.99 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 $29.99 $20.00 $49.99 Overcooked! All You Can Eat $13.59 $22.40 $35.99 WarioWare: Move It! $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition $14.99 $15.00 $29.99 Bayonetta 3 $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Dark Souls Remastered $19.99 $20.00 $39.99 Street Fighter 6: Year 2 Character Pass $23.99 $8.00 $31.99 Street Fighter 6: Year 2 Ultimate Pass $39.99 $13.00 $52.99 Street Fighter 6: Year 1 Character Pass $19.99 $10.00 $29.99 Street Fighter 6: Year 1 Ultimate Pass $32.49 $13.50 $45.99 Moving Out 2 Deluxe $11.49 $38.50 $49.99 Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition $23.99 $36.00 $59.99 Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box $37.49 $62.50 $99.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 + XC2 Expansion $62.99 $27.00 $89.99 Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass $20.99 $14.00 $34.99 Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled $13.99 $26.00 $39.99 Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut $34.99 $15.00 $49.99 Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess $29.99 $30.00 $59.99 RAID: Remastered – System of the Soulless Army $4.99 $5.00 $9.99 Sonic x Shadow Generations Deluxe $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 Sonic x Shadow Generations Standard $29.99 $20.00 $49.99 Sonic Colors Ultimate $11.99 $18.00 $29.99 It Takes Two $19.99 $20.00 $39.99 MySims Cozy Bundle $7.99 $12.00 $19.99 Disney Illusion Island $20.99 $29.00 $49.99 RAIDOU Remastered: Mystery of the Soulless Army $34.99 $15.00 $49.99 MLB The Show 25 $8.99 $21.00 $29.99 Trails through Daybreak Digital Deluxe $55.99 $24.00 $79.99 Trails through Daybreak Digital Ultimate $90.99 $39.00 $129.99 Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S $23.99 $16.00 $39.99 Ace Attorney Anthology $26.99 $18.00 $44.99 Capcom Fighting Collection 1+2 Bundle $38.99 $21.00 $59.99 Shadow Labyrinth Deluxe Edition $27.99 $12.00 $39.99 Bravely Default II $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles $41.99 $18.00 $59.99 AI: The Somnium Files – Nirvana Initiative $9.99 $20.00 $29.99 AI: The Somnium Files $3.99 $6.00 $9.99 Deadly Premonition 2 $24.99 $25.00 $49.99 SpongeBob: The Cosmic Shake $19.99 $20.00 $39.99 Fashion Dreamer $34.99 $15.00 $49.99 Layton’s Mystery Journey $23.99 $16.00 $39.99 SpongeBob: Battle for Bikini Bottom Rehydrated $14.99 $15.00 $29.99 SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy $29.99 $20.00 $49.99 Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus $5.99 $23.00 $28.99 SMT V: Vengeance Digital Deluxe $27.99 $12.00 $39.99 The Jackbox Party Quintpack 2.0 $65.99 $44.00 $109.99 OFF $11.99 $3.00 $14.99 Dead by Daylight: Tokyo Ghoul Edition $19.99 $10.00 $29.99 Shadows of the Damned Remastered $17.49 $7.50 $24.99 Shovel Knight: Shovel of Hope $8.99 $6.00 $14.99 Little Nightmares I & II Bundle $14.99 $35.00 $49.99 STAR WARS Grand Collection $55.99 $24.00 $79.99 Dredge Complete Edition $23.99 $16.00 $39.99 Castlevania Collections Bundle $31.89 $23.10 $54.99 Blasphemous 2 $9.89 $19.10 $28.99 Enter x Exit the Gungeon $3.99 $16.00 $19.99 LUNAR Remastered Collection $39.99 $20.00 $59.99 The Plucky Squire Bundle $17.99 $14.00 $31.99 Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville $7.59 $22.40 $29.99 No More Heroes 3 $13.99 $26.00 $39.99 Travis Strikes Again $14.99 $15.00 $29.99 Rain World: The Watcher $13.49 $1.50 $14.99 Downwell $1.99 $3.00 $4.99 Diablo III Eternal Collection $19.79 $40.20 $59.99 XCOM 2 Collection $7.49 $42.50 $49.99 Axiom Verge 1 & 2 Bundle $13.99 $26.00 $39.99

All Switch 2 Games On Sale In Cyber Deals Sale

Screenshot: Nintendo

While the above list is massive, you may be wondering which Switch 2 Games are on sale in the Nintendo Cyber Deals 2025 sale. Totally understandable, given the new handheld console just released this year. Unfortunately, Nintendo has only put nine Switch 2 titles on sale during this event.

If I had to pick the most best deals, I would go with Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut, Sonic x Shadow Generations, and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4. However, for your convience here is the all of the Switch 2 games on sale in Nintendo Cyber Deals 2025.

Madden NFL 26: $34.99 (-50%)

$34.99 (-50%) EA Sports FC 26: $34.99 (-50%)

$34.99 (-50%) Split Fiction: $39.99 (-20%)

$39.99 (-20%) Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 + 4: $29.99 (-40%)

$29.99 (-40%) Yakuza 0 Director’s Cut: $34.99 (-30%)

$34.99 (-30%) Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess: $29.99 (-25%)

$29.99 (-25%) RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army: $34.99 (-30%)

$34.99 (-30%) Sonic x Shadow Generations: $29.99 (-50%)

$29.99 (-50%) Puyo Puyo Tetris 2S: $23.99 (-40%)

Screenshot: Nintendo

The DLC of Street Fighter 6 Switch 2 edition is also on sale. Although strangely, the game itself is not discounted. Then again, it already retails for $39, so perhaps Capcom didn’t think it needed to lower the price any further. Lastly, there are several Nintendo Switch era games such as Bayonetta 3 that are on sale that work on the Switch 2.

But I caution that you look up performance reviews first for any Switch games. For example, Bayonetta 3 now automatically runs at 60 FPS on the Switch 2, but its resolution is still locked below 720p. So the Platinum Game’s title looks a bit of a blurry mess currently. The Nintendo Cyber Deals sale officially ends on December 3.