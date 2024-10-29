Nintendo Switch Online Adds Two Unhinged Nintendo 64 Games

Justice for Shadow Man. It’s high time these two games receive the adoration they’re due! The Nintendo Switch Online service may be mildly exploiting our nostalgia-fueled desires. But it’s super cheap against the sheer value you’re getting. And it keeps adding banger after banger to its roster of classic games!

We now can welcome Shadow Man and Turok 2: Seeds of Evil to the team, y’all. Two amazing titles that don’t get the love they deserve! Shadow Man, specifically, is legitimately a 9/10 game. Yes, it can be a little obtuse in parts. But, overall? How can you not love something like Shadow Man? It has one of the best blurbs in the business!

Videos by VICE

“He is coming, stalking criminals in the spirit world and the real world. A possessed man is coming, a voodoo mask in his chest and lines of power in his back. Shadow Man is coming, trailing evil from Liveside to Deadside. To stop an apocalypse. To save your soul.” Come on. I challenge you to find me something better than that!

Screenshot: Nightdive Studios

nintendo switch quietly drops two banger n64 games

Turok 2, somehow, is even crazier. For that one, the Steam blurb doesn’t cut it. I’ll have to consult the first few sentences of the game’s Wiki page to properly sell y’all!

“Seeds of Evil begins with the new Turok, Joshua Fireseed, appearing through a portal to face a female alien named Adon. She explains he has been called by the Elders of the Lost Land, the Lazarus Concordance, to defeat the Primagen, a powerful alien entity that was imprisoned in the wreckage of his own Lightship after attempting to witness the creation of the universe.”

Aliens. Dinosaurs with guns. Nintendo 64 antics. I don’t know what more needs to be said! Look, I’ll own up to my own sins here. I’m one of the people who will quickly say it sucks to have older games “sold back” to players years down the road. …But I still get hyped when a good classic shows up on NSO or PlayStation Premium. I’m still deprogramming myself, okay? Be patient with me!