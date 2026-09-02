Nintendo Switch Online Expands NES Library With Three Late 1980s and 1990s Games

Retro gaming fans are getting an exciting update this week with three classic NES titles joining the Nintendo Switch Online NES library of games.

Three More NES Games Join Switch Online Library This Week

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The Nintendo Switch Online library of classic titles has continues to grow over the summer with a handful of exciting updated and additions. The latest big change arrived this week with the September game update.

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This month’s update brings three retro NES titles to the library. The drop includes a run and gun from 1986, a 1991 platformer from Tecmo, and a popular racing game from 1992. All three titles will be available for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Here is a full list of the game’s joining the library in this big update:

Ninja Gaiden III: The Ancient Ship of Doom Join the master ninja Ryu Hayabusa, last member of the famous Dragon Clan, in the third and final chapter of the legendary Ninja Gaiden saga. Help Ryu defeat the forces of evil once more and discover the real culprit behind Irene’s death!

IKARI WARRIORS Fight against a relentless onslaught of enemies! In this action shooter released for the Nintendo Entertainment System™ in 1987, you’ll infiltrate the enemy base as warriors Paul and Vince to destroy an evil nation. But watch out! You have limited ammo to deploy against hordes of enemies. Resupply with ammo dropped by enemies, take advantage of power-up items, and pilot tanks and helicopters to barrel through the enemy base.

R.C. PRO-AM II Gear up for excitement! The challenge is greater, the tracks are faster, and your opponents are better than ever in this 1992 sequel to the classic RC-racing game on the NES™ console! Fierce competition awaits you, whether you’re pitted against computer-controlled cars or your most daring friends! Up to two players can race together across 24 different tracks. Collect items around the track to increase your car’s performance and avoid obstacles that will make you crash and burn! Between races, you can use cash prizes collected from races to upgrade your pro-am racer by purchasing parts and other specialty items in the R.C. MODEL SHOP. There are also two bonus games that give you the chance to win additional cash prizes and championship points: TUG O’ TRUCK CHALLENGE and THE DRAG RACE! Are you ready to compete in the most intense pro-am racing challenge yet?



That should be everything that subscribers need to know about this drop. More information about additional games coming to the service may be revealed in an upcoming Direct presentation or in early October for the next monthly update.

Be sure to check back soon for lots more retro gaming and Nintendo Switch news and updates.

The Nintendo Switch Online September game updates released on September 2, 2026.