Nintendo Switch Online Leak Hints at the Wii and Two Other Consoles Coming in the Future

The lineup of virtual consoles available to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers is still growing, according to a new leak that hints at three more consoles joining the family at some point in the future.

Leak: Wii, Nintendo DS, and Sega CD COming to Nintendo Switch Online

At the moment, the Nintendo Switch Online and Expansion Pass subscriber perks offer gamers a chance to play select games on the virtual Nintendo GameCube, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo 64, NES, Super Nintendo, and GameBoy. There’s already a huge library of supported titles, but a new leak suggests that future updates are in the works to add three more consoles to the service.

Videos by VICE

The discussion popped up in response to a Twitter user who noticed an official support page about a Nintendo Switch 2 Wii remote. Community members were quick to point out that the support page is not really proof of anything and that it only looks like a page because of how the Nintendo website allows users to combine product IDs to create what looks like support pages for just about any product.

That said, the post did trigger a response from a leaker who has been reliable in the past. Shpeshal_Nick, who has correctly predicted software releases in the past, chimed into the conversation to share that support of a Wii controller lines up with rumors that he’s heard from his sources.

Shpeshal_Nick went on to claim that Nintendo Switch Online is currently working on support for a DS with an extra screen, SEGA CD, and a Wii with Wii remotes that do not need a sensor bar. This suggests that if Nintendo is working on a new Wii remote, it will likely utilize modern motion tracking, removing the need for the original sensor bar.

At this time, this leak should definitely be taken with a grain of salt. Nintendo has not made any statement to confirm these claims. That said, the Nintendo Switch Online classic console library has been expanding and it would make sense for the company to eventually add support for additional generations.

The Wii and the Nintendo DS both have stellar libraries of games and there would likely be a lot of nostalgia demand for the kind of software that those consoles would bring to the experience.

The Nintendo Switch Online virtual consoles are available now for subscribers. At this time there is no confirmation support for Wii, DS, or SEGA CD titles.