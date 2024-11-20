VICE
Nintendo’s Black Friday Sales Are Absolutely Insane

Nintendo dropped its massive wave of Black Friday sales and deals, and honestly? You (seriously) won’t find better prices!

Screenshots: Ubisoft, Nintendo, Sega
If there’s one thing Nintendo doesn’t do (especially for its first-party titles), it’s discount their games. Don’t believe me? Right now, 1-2-Switch — a launch title — is $49.99. However, this is the small window of time out of the year when Nintendo is at its most forgiving and charitable: Black Friday! Taking a page out of Microsoft’s book, the sales the Big N is offering? Wild.

For the sake of convenience (and my own sanity), a ResetEra user, Hero of Legend, compiled many of the biggest deals going on at the moment!

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 29% off ($50 USD)
Persona 5 Royal 75% off ($15 USD)
Persona 3+4 bundle 50% off ($19.74 USD) (each is $12 USD at the same low on their own)
Portal Companion Collection 75% off ($5 USD)
Sonic X Shadow Generations 40% off (regular ed. $30 USD, deluxe $36 USD)
Sonic Superstars 70% off (regular ed. $18 USD, deluxe $21 USD)
Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 50% off (regular ed. $25 USD, deluxe $35 USD)
Ace Combat 7 40% off ($36 USD)
One Piece Odyssey 50% off ($30 USD)
Tokyo Xanadu eX+ 30% off ($35 USD)
Hyper Light Drifter 75% off ($5 USD)
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 50% off ($20 USD) (regular edition only)
Wavetale (by Zoink Games) 90% off ($3 USD)
Alan Wake Remastered 75% off ($7.50 USD)
Cursed to Golf (by Vitei/Chuhai Labs) 80% off ($4 USD)
Demon Slayer (the main CC2 one) 75% off (regular ed. $15 USD, deluxe $20 USD)
Master Detective Archives: Rain Code 50% off (regular ed. $30 USD, deluxe $45 USD
Natsu-Mon: Summer Vacation Kid 50% off (regular ed. $20 USD, deluxe $25 USD)
Shiren 6 33% off ($40 USD)
Shiren 5 80% off ($4 USD)
SaGa Emerald Beyond 40% off ($30 USD)
Chrono Cross 60% off ($8 USD)
Jack Jeanne 50% off ($25 USD)
Raiden IV 70% off ($9 USD)
Freddi Fish Collection (all 5 games) 30% off ($35 USD)

Screenshot: Nintendo

If you’d like to do some browsing of your own, here! Take a gander — see what strikes ya! Personally, my bank account took a sound thrashing from Xbox’s Black Friday deals. So, I may have to sit this one out. …I say that, and then, I go “Weeeeell, buying one little game ain’t gonna hurt!” Thus, the slippery slope.

