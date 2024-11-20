Nintendo’s Black Friday Sales Are Absolutely Insane

If there’s one thing Nintendo doesn’t do (especially for its first-party titles), it’s discount their games. Don’t believe me? Right now, 1-2-Switch — a launch title — is $49.99. However, this is the small window of time out of the year when Nintendo is at its most forgiving and charitable: Black Friday! Taking a page out of Microsoft’s book, the sales the Big N is offering? Wild.

For the sake of convenience (and my own sanity), a ResetEra user, Hero of Legend, compiled many of the biggest deals going on at the moment!

nintendo’s black Friday sales extravaganza

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 29% off ($50 USD)

Persona 5 Royal 75% off ($15 USD)

Persona 3+4 bundle 50% off ($19.74 USD) (each is $12 USD at the same low on their own)

Portal Companion Collection 75% off ($5 USD)

Sonic X Shadow Generations 40% off (regular ed. $30 USD, deluxe $36 USD)

Sonic Superstars 70% off (regular ed. $18 USD, deluxe $21 USD)

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble 50% off (regular ed. $25 USD, deluxe $35 USD)

Ace Combat 7 40% off ($36 USD)

One Piece Odyssey 50% off ($30 USD)

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ 30% off ($35 USD)

Hyper Light Drifter 75% off ($5 USD)

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown 50% off ($20 USD) (regular edition only)

Wavetale (by Zoink Games) 90% off ($3 USD)

Alan Wake Remastered 75% off ($7.50 USD)

Cursed to Golf (by Vitei/Chuhai Labs) 80% off ($4 USD)

Demon Slayer (the main CC2 one) 75% off (regular ed. $15 USD, deluxe $20 USD)

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code 50% off (regular ed. $30 USD, deluxe $45 USD

Natsu-Mon: Summer Vacation Kid 50% off (regular ed. $20 USD, deluxe $25 USD)

Shiren 6 33% off ($40 USD)

Shiren 5 80% off ($4 USD)

SaGa Emerald Beyond 40% off ($30 USD)

Chrono Cross 60% off ($8 USD)

Jack Jeanne 50% off ($25 USD)

Raiden IV 70% off ($9 USD)

Freddi Fish Collection (all 5 games) 30% off ($35 USD)

Screenshot: Nintendo

seriously, the sales ain’t gonna get better if you don’t get in now

If you’d like to do some browsing of your own, here! Take a gander — see what strikes ya! Personally, my bank account took a sound thrashing from Xbox’s Black Friday deals. So, I may have to sit this one out. …I say that, and then, I go “Weeeeell, buying one little game ain’t gonna hurt!” Thus, the slippery slope.