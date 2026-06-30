Nintendo’s New Switch 2 Model Reportedly Leaked With an Improved Screen

A new Switch 2 model has reportedly been leaked and has an improved screen. The rumored model was recently discovered in China and supposedly fixes one of the console’s biggest launch issues.

New Switch 2 Revision Reportedly Fixes LCD Ghosting Issue

Screenshot: Nintendo

This latest rumor comes from Nintendo Patents Watch, which reported on a new Switch 2 model that was in China. According to the account, the new revision was being sold on a Chinese resale site. Someone who bought the new Switch 2 model then broke down its components and confirmed it has an improved LCD screen that fixes the “ghosting” issue that launch consoles had.

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“A new model of Switch 2 LCD panel, most likely by Sharp, has surfaced on a Chinese resale site (img 1). Compared with the launch model from Innolux (img 2), the exposed circuit, connector, and cables are significantly different (imgs 3-4), indicating an updated design—not merely a minor revision. It addresses the ghosting issue at least?”

According to the leak, the new Switch 2 console’s model number is LS079T1SX10P. It specifically has an LTPS Sharp screen. Unfortunately, this is not the Switch 2 OLED model that many had hoped for. As Patents Watch explains, this is an improved version of the LCD screen that was available at launch.

When Will the New Switch 2 Model Be Available?

Screenshot: BlueSky @ninpatentswatch.bsky.social

At the time of writing, the new Switch 2 model does not have a release date. Outside of it being sold in China, there have been no reports of it appearing at North American retailers. However, if it does show up in stores, it will have the LS079T1SX10P model number. However, Nintendo Patents Watch cautioned players that it might not be available everywhere anytime soon.

“It isn’t clear at the moment whether the launch model has been phased out, or Nintendo is now dual sourcing. So don’t rush out to buy a new Switch 2 yet. And since I don’t know the legality of the aforementioned resale listings, I won’t share the links here.”

So yeah, it’s up in the air whether this improved NS2 model will eventually replace the old launch version or not. However, if it’s true that it has an improved screen that fixes ghosting, then it would be kind of insane not to. I’m not the most technical person ever, but I’ve even noticed the NS2 ghosting issue when playing it in portable mode.

Screenshot: Reddit VeterinarianRare5353

It’s particularly noticeable in NS2 launch games such as Mario Kart World when you pan your camera side to side quickly in-game. Then again, with the Nintendo console’s price going up recently, I’m not sure how many players would be willing to shell out hundreds of dollars for a slightly improved screen. All that said, only time will tell if Nintendo decides to roll this new Switch 2 model out worldwide.