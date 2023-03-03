How to Make Someone With a Nipple Fetish Really Happy

Nipples are like snowflakes. They’re as unique as your fingerprints, and can be capable of ‘lighting up’ your brain with just as much erotic pleasure as genital stimulation, according to studies. As Snigdha Bansal reported for VICE about her nipple play journey, “I’d read that nipple orgasms can lead to a wave of pleasure all over your body, and I’m here to confirm that it isn’t all made up. It’s actually the stuff of science.” It sounds a lot like unlocking a secret way to level up in Elden Ring, in a horny way. Why wouldn’t you want to try?

If you’re new to nipple play and fetishes, try starting off with some tender touching, courtesy of your God-given sex toys—your hands and tongue—and then dive into the vast world of sexessories for nipple stimulation; consider us your guide to the best nipple fetish toys that will flick, suck, pinch tug, suction, and rub your chest cherries to the heavens.

Maybe you’re looking for something kinky to wear to the basement rave, or want to start dabbling in BDSM by having your lover play your nips like a bongo. Whatever the reason, we’ve whipped up a short-list of the best sex toys and accessories for making someone with a nipple fetish really, really happy.

You’re new to nipple play

First timer? Try an easily adjustable set of nipple clamps, such as this bestseller from Lovehoney. It’s currently 40% off, and easily adjustable thanks to the sliding mechanism. As one of the over 400 reviewers writes, “I have really sensitive nipples and I can’t get enough of these! Using them makes my orgasms soooo much more intense.”

Non-pierced nipple rings

You don’t have to be pierced to have your situationship’s tongue fiddle with your nip rings. Just cop a slip-on set, such as this bundle of eight different non-piercing styles. They’re lightweight, and range in vibe from classic barbell to a very Deee-Lite set of flowers.

Start off with suction play

Suction nipple toys can also be a great first time nipple fetish toy, because they don’t involve any screws or tightening—just pinching, in order to create even more intense suction over the nipples and even temporarily enlarge them. As one Lovehoney review writes of this 40% off set, “It did take me a few attempts to get good suction but once I had they are amazing, and I find give more sensitivity than clamps.”

The vice grip

Aside from looking sick, these nipple vices are 50% off and easy to use: Just twist the beaded screws to tighten and release. If you’re feeling extra frisky, place them in the freezer like Thin Mint cookies for a few minutes to enjoy some icy temperature play.

Temperature play

Dim the lights, crank the Sade, and try dripping a little body-safe massaging wax onto your lover’s nips. Maude is one of our favorite sexual wellness brands for the task, because its aesthetic massage candles contain warm, sensual notes of amber and cedar leaf and are easy to hold (the smallest jar is two ounces), so you can pour your vessel of ambrosia on your boo just like Galadriel poured out all that [redacted] in The Fellowship of the Ring.

Level 2 clamper

Enjoying clamping? There’s a whole world of embellished nipple clamps out there for you to enjoy, including tassel nipple clamps, nipple and clit clamp combos that double as jewelry, and some more BDSM-leaning clamps that come with a weighted disc for even more gentle, horny tugging.

A nipple- and clitoral-stim combo vibrator

A rose by any other name would not be able to suck-off your nips as well as this doodad, which is Amazon’s number one bestseller for nipple toys and our favorite iteration of the TikTok-viral rose suction vibrator yet. The toy is equipped with a fluttering, vibrating ‘tongue’ designed to recreate the sensation of getting really good head and nipple stimulation. As one reviewer writes, “By the time I’m done, I’m literally ready to go to bed […] the release is like splash action backed up for years every time!!”

Remote-controlled nipple clamps

Look, we’ve sent jabronis to the Moon. It’s about time we’ve received the blessing of remote-controlled vibrating nipple clamps. Known as Gemini, this set from Lovense is a game-changer for the clamping community, because you can program it with the Lovense app to titillate your partner’s nips from anywhere in the world either manually, or through voice command (think, “Hey, Google, give Jason a squeeze”).

One for the White Elephant party

A classic—whether you’re into Candyland roleplay or not.

Happy pinching.

The Rec Room staff independently selected all of the stuff featured in this story. Want more reviews, recommendations, and red-hot deals? Sign up for our newsletter.