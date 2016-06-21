Nipsey Hussle Recruits Mozzy for “Ain’t Hard Enough,” Still Dislikes Haters

Nipsey Hussle’s Marathon Monday series has provided us with some solid gold already. The LA-based rapper has already dropped tracks like “I Do This” with Young Thug and, just last Monday, the huge Snoop Dogg-featuring “Question #1.” To brighten up our early weeks, he’s kept that rich vein of form going by bringing Mozzy—the Sacramento rapper who has the whole West Coast’s attention—onboard for the defiant “Ain’t Hard Enough.” The beats come courtesy of Mike & Keys and Tariq Beats and it packs a whole lot of anti-hater sentiment into just a couple of minutes. “Everything I do don’ boss’d up, disrespectful and arrogant, but who gon’ stop us?” he asks. Nobody, I guess.

Check it out below. Happy Monday, y’all.