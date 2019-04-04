Nipsey Hussle’s alleged murderer is facing the threat of life in prison

Want the best from VICE News in your inbox? Sign up here.

The man accused of killing Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle has been charged with murder, prosecutors in Los Angeles said Thursday.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged 29-year-old Eric Holder with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder, and one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. If convicted, Holder faces life in prison. Prosecutors have set his bond at over $7 million.

Hussle (born Ermias Joseph Asghedom) was shot dead last Sunday in broad daylight while he was standing in a parking lot outside the Marathon Clothing Store, which he owned. He was 33.

Grainy surveillance footage showed an individual in dark clothing walking up to Hussle, who was standing with a group of three other men, and open fire. Three of the four were shot, including Hussle, who’s seen falling to the ground in the surveillance footage.

Los Angeles police said that the suspect then fled into an alleyway, where a white Chevy Cruze, driven by an unidentified woman, was waiting for him.

LAPD Chief Michael Moore said Tuesday that Holder and Hussle had gotten into an argument at the clothing store. Holder allegedly left and then returned with a gun.

