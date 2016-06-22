Dance Your Way into the LA Darkness in Nite Jewel’s Video for “Boo Hoo”

Earlier this month, Nite Jewel a.k.a. Ramona Gonzalez released her third album, Liquid Cool—four years after her last. The electro-pop collection is a welcome return for the LA artist, digging into an eerie, atmospheric sense of desolation with tracks like “Running Out of Time” and “Was That a Sign.” The album floats on a dark, synth-swooned wave of melancholy.

Below is the premiere of the video for “Boo Hoo” a video which loops its visuals as much as Gonzalez circles back on her ethereal lyrical refrains.

Videos by VICE

“Directed by Emilia Kurylowicz (Polish-born, Berlin-residing), this video was shot in the middle of the night, in various locations in Los Angeles,” explains the singer. “Emilia and I wanted to take the idea of water and tears and re-contextualize for an urban environment, hence the beach look, the mermaid-esque look, and the car washing. What does crying look like in an urban, industrial wasteland?”

Watch the synth-pop singer sip champagne slurpees and let her dance get interpretive below.

Nite Jewel Tour Dates

6/29 – Los Angeles, CA – El Cid

7/6 – New Haven, CT – BAR

7/7 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby’s All Right ^

7/8 – Toronto, ON – The Garrison

7/28 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

7/30 – San Francisco, CA – Brick & Mortar Music Hall

^ w/ Starchild & The New Romantic