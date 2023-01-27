Meet the Holy Grail of Menstrual Cups (to Wear During Sex)

Nothing yucks our yum more than a horny moment gone awry, but even more tragic is a horny moment that was never attempted. Maybe you chose a Taj Kabab King nosh fest over an evening of anal, or perhaps your menstrual flow had that day one drizzle, and you didn’t want to stain West Elm Caleb’s (is he good??) leather Harmony sofa.

Don’t get it twisted—we love period sex. (Free lube, Anne Rice-style?? Say less.) But there are times when we wish we could get off with our partners/Satisfyer Pro 2 without worrying about our freshly laundered Brooklinen sheets, which is where Nixit’s menstrual disc bundle comes into play. The period care brand has lassoed a bunch of its best products together for a discounted V-Day bundle that includes 1) the penetration-proof menstrual disc, 2) wipes, 3) lube, and 4) cup cleanser/vaginal wash.

That’s right, mate: penetration-proof. In layman’s terms, that means you can go to Pound City without needing to remove your cup or having it runneth over. Just insert the disc, which is shaped less like a goblet and more like a Necco Wafer, into your vagina with the help of the lube should you so desire (lube = better insertion and better sex; two birds with one stone), and hop to it.

Photo Courtesy of Nixit

We also appreciate how not-lame the sanitary products and lube will look on our nightstand; thank the Lord our Father that today’s menstrual cup aesthetics are no longer solely corporate Memphis/The Wing-core; the Nixit bundle has yassified menstruation in the way that Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century repackaged Courrèges futurism for teens of the 2000s: chic, cheeky, and accessible.

Out of all the tricks we keep up the sleeve of our XXXXXXL Rick Owens puffer, the Nixit bundle is one of the most enticing yet—so cop it while it’s on promo for V-Day, and thank us later.

Buy the Nixit lube and menstrual disc bundle here.

