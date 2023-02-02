New Jersey Councilwoman Shot and Killed in Her Car

A New Jersey councilwoman was shot to death in her car outside her home on Wednesday night in what police believe was a targeted killing.

Eunice K. Dwumfour, a 30-year-old Republican councilwoman in Sayreville was found dead in her car shortly after the shooting.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office told VICE News that at approximately 7:22 p.m. Wednesday night, police received several 911 calls reporting gunshots in the area. When police arrived, they say they found Dwumfour in her white Nissan SUV, which had crashed outside her townhouse. She had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As of Thursday morning, authorities don’t have a suspect or a motive in the crime, but they do believe that Dwumfour was the intended target of the shooting.

Dwumfour was a resident of Sayreville, a town in Middlesex County located just an hour outside of New York City, according to the Sayreville GOP’s website. She was elected in 2021 after ousting an incumbent Democrat on the six-member Sayreville Borough Council. She would have been up for re-election next year.

“I love and cherish this town and it is my desire to help improve the lives of its residents,” Dwumfour said Sayreville, according to the GOP website. “In the past few years, we have seen many changes including a worldwide pandemic, but despite all, Sayreville still stands strong because of residents like you.”

In addition to her role in local government, Dwumfour was a part-time EMT and a business analyst according to the New Jersey Globe. She was an active member of her local church, the Champions Royal Assembly.

“I am stunned by the news of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder last evening in an act of gun violence,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Thursday morning. “Her career of public service was just beginning, and by all accounts, she had already built a reputation as a committed member of the Borough Council who took her responsibility with the utmost diligence and seriousness.”

Dwumfour leaves behind a daughter, according to the New York Times. The investigation into the councilwoman’s death is ongoing.

