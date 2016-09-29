NJ train crashes into station, killing 1 person and injuring as many as 100

UPDATED: Sept. 29, 2:20 p.m. EST

A New Jersey Transit commuter train pulling into Hoboken station outside New York City Thursday morning plowed through the walls, leaving at least one person dead and as many as 108 injured, officials said.

“All [injured] have been evacuated to local hospitals where they’re receiving the care they need,” New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said at a 2 p.m. press conference, joined by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “The engineer was also critically injured; he is at a local hospital and cooperating with law enforcement officials in the investigation.”

The Port Authority trains will be back up this evening for rush hour, Christie said, but added that the integrity of the New Jersey Transit section is not yet clear.

“When you see the destruction up-close, the silver lining is there’s only been one fatality,” said Cuomo, after Christie finished. “I would like to applaud all the first responders who did a magnificent job once again.”

Cuomo said between terrorist attacks and natural disasters, the Northeast has had its “hands full” and thanked New York law enforcement.

“As many challenges as Mother Nature or our enemies send us, we are up to handling them,” he said, to scant applause.

The vice chair of the National Transportation Safety Board, Bella Dihn-Zarr, said the agency is investigating the crash’s similarity to another incident at Hoboken station in 2011, where 30 people were injured after a train slammed into a bumper at the end of the train track.

“We always look at past history and every other factor,” Dihn-Zarr said.

Investigators initially blamed Thursday’s crash of train No. 1614, traveling on the Pascack Valley Line, on human error. A witness told CNN the train appeared to enter the station “much faster than normal” and the first car “went airborne.”

The train remains partially lodged inside the building. A portion of the station’s ceiling collapsed above the wreck, captured in photos by passerby on the scene. Transit workers and investigators picked through the wreckage as people crawled out from the disaster zone in the aftermath, according to video from passengers and commuters posted on social media.

All Port Authority service at the station was suspended, as was service in and out of Hoboken station, NBC reported.

“Every medic, cop & firefighter is here. MANY injuries,” tweeted Christiana Pascale, a communications professional, attaching photos of the crash.