How to Make the Best Vegan Brownies You’ve Ever Had in Your Life

There’s plenty of shit in the world to feel guilty about. There’s our massive destruction of the world’s ocean ecosystem, the Endless Shrimp dinner that comes to our plates courtesy of Indonesian slaves, the havoc wreaked by our love of cheeseburgers, etc.

Can we get a break already, a moment of tranquil self-satisfaction about anything we eat?

Answer: yes. Feast your eyes (and mouths) on Coco Kislinger of Coco Bakes LA’s vegan brownies.

Don’t let the vegan part scare you away. We’ve all had the dry, miserable, loathsome versions of vegan pastries that come plastic-wrapped next to the checkout aisle of your favorite overpriced health-food store. These are something else. The secret to the unapologetic fudginess of these bad boys is in the addition of applesauce and chia seeds, which substitute in for eggs. Then, of course, there’s the thoroughly decadent mixture of chocolate and coconut oil that is melted right into the batter. Almond flour adds a barely perceptible note of nuttiness.

And did we mention that it’s really easy to make these gluten-free? So not only can you guiltlessly dig in, but you can also share them with everyone from your celiac aunt to your animal-rights-activist ex-boyfriend. Just mentally prepare yourself to fall in love with the cocoa.