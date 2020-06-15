‘No Ass He Won’t Kiss’: New Ad Slams Lindsey Graham as a ‘True Chameleon’

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is fresh off his Republican primary win for his re-election campaign for his South Carolina seat. But now the knives are coming out for the general election and a Democratic group, Lindsey Must Go PAC, is putting $100,000 behind a new digital video ad on Monday portraying Graham as a soulless actor who’ll say anything to curry favor with President Trump.

Playing on classic and contemporary films, the 90-second video shows a montage of Graham’s Congressional career, including “Mr. Graham Goes to Washington.” It also nods to the Oscar-winning film “Parasite,” describing Graham as “a desperate man, latching onto those in power.”

And it relives one of Graham’s most memorable moments in the last few years: his seething performance in defense of Brett Kavanaugh at the judge’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. The ad narrates that scene of Graham’s career as “1 Angry Man.”

“You don’t know what you’re getting with Lindsey anymore,” says the super-PAC’s senior adviser Tyler Jones. “There’s a character he’s playing that none of us recognize and all of us see right through.”



The ad will run online on Facebook and liberal-leaning blog the Daily Kos.

Jones described the premise of the ad that Graham has shape-shifted over the last few years as he’s gotten closer with President Trump and turned into a golfing buddy and sometime-advisor.

“Lindsey Graham is not a leader, he’s an actor. He’s willing to play any character to appease the critic and the top critic is Trump. He’s morphed into different characters over the last few years to maintain power,” Jones said.

Though Graham handily won his primary race last week, he faces a serious opponent in the general election: Democrat Jaime Harrison. A poll from last month has Graham and Harrison in a dead heat, with each getting 42% of the vote. Graham and Harrison are both raising staggering sums of money for what will certainly be one of the most-watched races in the country. Jones said the group has secured a million dollars in commitments.

“We’re on pins and needles to see what character he’s going to play in the general election,” Jones said.

Cover: Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee business meeting to consider authorization for subpoenas relating to the Crossfire Hurricane investigation, and other matters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, June 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, Pool)