No, Cats Aren’t Going to Be Banned in Scotland

Scotland insists cats will not be banned from the country—which, apparently, many thought was up for debate.

According to the Associated Press, the Scottish Animal Welfare Commission raised flags about cats’ threat to wildlife throughout the UK, stating that they kill at least 700 million birds and other animals annually.

“While the killing of prey by a cat may not necessarily be regarded as a welfare issue, domestic cats have a tendency to play with their prey and bring back live often injured prey to their owners,” the report stated.

The commission also suggested “cat containment” measures, including “restrictions on introducing cats to households in vulnerable areas,” which the Scottish government promised to “fully consider.”

After reading the report and these advisories, many citizens assumed this meant there’d be a ban against cats in Scotland. Of course, this rumor snowballed as it spread online, causing distress to many cat owners. Did this mean cats would ultimately be forbidden from the country?

Due to the confusion, First Minister John Swinney issued a statement to clear up any misunderstandings.

“There’s a report being produced by an external organization, which has come into the government for consideration,” Swinney said.

“Let me just clear this up today: The government’s not going to be banning cats or restricting cats. We have no intention of doing so and we’ll not be doing it.”

Well, that’s a relief for cat lovers across the nation—and goes to show just how far a misinterpreted rumor can go.