‘No Country for Old Men’ Actor Javier Bardem is Such Huge Metal Fan, He’s Going to Concerts Alone

In a very heartening case of “Celebrities: They’re Just Like Us,” it turns out that No Country for Old Men actor Javier Bardem is a huge fan of heavy metal.

Bardem was recently a guest on The Tonight Show, and host Jimmy Fallon brought up a clip that went viral earlier this year, showing Bardem having the actual time of his life at a Judas Priest concert, seemingly alone.

Fallon asked, Were you with anyone? Were you by yourself?” To which Bardem replied, “Judas Priest were playing in Madrid. I called my friends and they said, ‘No, I have to stay with my kids.’ [I said] bye-bye. I went on my own.” (Honestly, respect. Going to concerts alone is so underrated.)

“They put me in a place where it was in the middle of the crowd, but a little more private,” Bardem added, then joking, “There was a toilet nearby, because heavy metal people, we also pee.”

Fallon went on to say that he, too, has love for Judas Priest and asked Bardem, “Are you a metal head? What other bands are you into?” It’s as if the Skyfall actor was just WAITING for someone to ask him this exact question, and he unloaded a solid list of bands that he’s really into.

Javier Bardem Likes Bad Omens, and that’s pretty cool

“Oh yeah. I’m 56, so Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple, all the classics,” he said. “AC/DC, Metallica, Pearl Jam. I can go Slipknot, I can go Pantera.” Bardem then dropped a somewhat surprising name, saying, “I can go Bad Omens, I love Bad Omens. Iron Maiden, you name it.” The fact that, at 56 years old, Javier Bardem name-drops Bad Omens among a list of very well-known heavy metal and hard rock bands spanning decades, is very interesting.

Bad Omens has certainly been a hot commodity these last few years (aside from some unfortunate headlines), but it’s still impressive to hear Bardem is engaging with new music artists at his age rather than just falling back on the incredibly annoying outlook of many people who whine that “there’s no good music anymore” as they listen to the same 5 songs from their youth on repeat.

Lastly, and this is for Javier Bardem and Javier Bardem only, so if you are not Javier Bardem, I respectfully ask that you stop reading…

Javier Bardem, hey man, what’s up? I love all those bands you mentioned too and if you ever want to just sit down and have a chat about heavy metal, talk favorite albums/songs, share some thoughts on who you feel have been the most influencial artists, but also some important acts that have been overlooked, I would, shamelessly, like to extend an inviation to do that. Hit me up. I’ll just be sitting patiently by the phone.