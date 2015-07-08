No Curves Allowed on This Right Angle Instagram

Singapore-based photographer Gabriel Kang, while rifling through some of his images last December, noticed that a few photos were different, but the same. In each of them, a right triangle appeared in the bottom third of the image. He started a new Instagram account, posting his finds, and to this day add images of random objects, streets, and buildings that bear the same composition. The result? One commenter sums it up: “Wow this is such a satisfying account to look at.”

Kang credits Instagram’s format in the realization of his concept: “If not for how you can view one profile’s photos in a grid, it wouldn’t have looked so neat and I wouldn’t have done it,” he tells The Creators Project. This project ties in with the minimalism of his other work, which looks to “capture a sense of spaciousness in space-starved Singapore.”

See more of his work here.

