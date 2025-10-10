No Doubt Will Reunite For 2026 Las Vegas Sphere Residency

The last time No Doubt performed together was at FireAid in January, and before that they came together at Coachella in 2024. But the Gwen Stefani-led band hadn’t reunited for more than a few one-off gigs since their 2015 breakup. Now, though, they recently announced a headlining slot at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2026.

No Doubt will take the innovative stage at The Sphere for six dates in May 2026, kicking off on May 6. Subsequent shows are scheduled for May 8, 9, 13, 15, and 16. Pre-sale tickets will be available on October 15 at 10 a.m. PT, while general sale begins on October 17 at 10 a.m. PT. Fans can sign up for No Doubt’s artist pre-sale on the band’s website.

They announced the news on social media with a video of the Vegas venue. The Sphere’s immersive screen featured images and motifs of No Doubt through the years, as well as the show dates and ticket drop.

“The opportunity to create a show at Sphere excites me in a new way,” Gwen Stefani said in a statement. “The venue is unique and modern and it opens up a whole new visual palette for us to be creative. Doing it with No Doubt feels like going back in time to relive our history, while also creating something new in a way we never could have imagined.”

The Sphere opened in Las Vegas in 2023, and since then has hosted several big name groups. U2 kicked off the venue’s inauguration with a 40-show residency. Then Phish performed several gigs to transition into the next headliners. Dead & Company then took the stage for 48 shows, performing from May 2024 to May 2025. The Eagles began their run in September 2024 and will stay on until January 2026.

Several headliners are coexisting at The Sphere at once right now. Shows overlap in a way that keeps things flexible for fans but still delivering the experience of a Las Vegas residency. Additional artists include Anyma from December 2024 until March 2025; Kenny Chesney from May until June 2025; and The Backstreet Boys, who began their shows in July and will run until February 2026.

Between The Backstreet Boys and No Doubt there are several shows scheduled. Insomniac and Tomorrowland have partnered with The Sphere to bring a rousing EDM festival experience to the venue. Artists include Chase & Status, Kaskade, Eli Brown, DJ Snake, Alan Walker, Sarah Landry (who will be the first woman to perform at The Sphere), Slander, and Subtropics. Zac Brown Band will headline from December until January, and then Illenium is scheduled for several DJ sets into April. Following No Doubt is Mexican singer-songwriter Carín León, who has six shows set for next September.

