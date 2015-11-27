No End To The Bloodshed: Gangs of El Salvador (Part 5)

El Salvador is set to eclipse Honduras as the country with the highest homicide rate in the world. There have already been over 5,700 murders this year in a country with a population of just over six million. El Salvador’s murder rate is now the highest it’s been since the end of the country’s brutal civil war — there is on average around one murder an hour.

The staggering death toll follows the breakdown of a truce between powerful, rival gangs and the government. Police and military have been told to combat the gangs head on and, despite the rising death toll, the government says the battle must continue at least until the end of 2016 and there is no alternative strategy.

In the final part of our five-part series, VICE News correspondent Danny Gold examines how with deaths on both sides, the cycle of killings and retaliation shows no signs of stopping.

