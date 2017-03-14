Feed This No Face Piggy Bank Just Like in “Spirited Away”

Who better than Spirited Away‘s No Face, an icon of greed’s corrupting power, to guard your treasure? Official Studio Ghibli merchandise company Benelic turned Hayao Miyazaki‘s mysterious spirit into the automated “Spirited Away No Face Munching Piggy Bank,” ready to wreak havoc on Yubaba’s bath house or your home. Place enough coins into his bowl and he’ll utter the painful, yearning groan he’ll direct at leading lady Chihiro throughout the film. That’s when the doll reveals his all-consuming teeth, pours your stash down his gullet, and lets out a satisfied belch.

The bank is only available to international buyers through May 18 at a price point of 5,184 yen ($45). It will also be available in Japanese stores starting May 20. Miyazaki himself is currently working on what could be his final film, Boro the Caterpillar, which he hopes to complete by the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Pre-order link after the jump:

Pre-order the Spirited Away No Face Munching Piggy Bank here. Learn what we know about Miyazaki’s current project here.

[Update: The Spirited Away No Face Munching Piggy Bank is not currently available in the US. We have reached out to the store for more information and will update this article accordingly.]

