Here’s The First Look At Buzz Records’ First Annual NO FEST Day One Line-up



Festival season does not stop! And Toronto-based label Buzz Records has decided to join in the mix with the first annual NO FEST. Taking place at The Garrison in Toronto on June 17th and June 18th, the Day One lineup will feature bands and Noisey favourites Chastity Belt, noise pop band Fake Palms and Twist. Day Two will be unveiled May 23rd.

By blending up and coming touring acts with local talent, NO FEST aims to keep the DIY spirit alive while still bringing in bigger names. The festival will also offer a free day party and an off-venue afterparty in Buzz Record co-founder Ian Chai’s apartment. Get your Day One tickets, Day Two tickets and Weekend passes here and for more info check out the official website or FB page. For a taste of what to expect at the festival stream Buzz Records’ curated playlist of the Day One acts below.