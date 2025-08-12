‘No Heavy Rock Band Has Done This’: Metallica Bassist Robert Trujillo Weighs in on Las Vegas Sphere Rumors

Rumors have been swirling that Metallica could be plotting a run of shows at the Las Vegas Sphere, and now the band’s bassist, Robert Trujillo, has weighed in, saying that this is something “no heavy rock band has done” yet.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s Trunk Nation, Trujillo offered his perspective on the potential plans, which were first mentioned by the band’s drummer, Lars Ulrich, who claimed they are in talks for a short residency at the state-of-the-art venue next year. When asked what he might know about the plans, Trujillo made it clear that he’s not aware of anything concrete right now, but is hopeful.

Videos by VICE

“I’m already thinking like, imagine this, imagine that, imagine, you know, because Metallica’s music is so visual,” he said. “I mean, imagine a song like [1986 song] ‘Orion’ and what you can do with that… The possibilities are endless.” He later added: “So for me, it’s again, like a dream come true. We’ll see what happens. I know we’re talking about it, and hopefully this is gonna happen.”

“No heavy rock band has done this,” Trujillo continued, noting that if Metallica locks in shows at The Sphere, they will be the first metal band to do so. “There’s a lot of history with our music and a lot of, I think, there’s potential for a lot of visual stimulation on this. And I can’t wait to be a part of it. So let’s see what happens.”

Speculation over Metallica’s possible Sphere residency began rising back in July, when Ulrich made an appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show and teased that the band might have a uniquie opportunity to partner with the venue.

“I’m not going to confirm anything, because there’s nothing to confirm. But I’m not going to deny it, because we’re all such fans of this venue,” he said at the time. “All of our managers and our production people have been there and looked at it. It’s something that we’re considering, [but] nothing is etched in stone or green-lit. It’s something that we’re looking at at some point when the 2026 tour is done.”

“I would fucking love to do it, let there be no question about it,” Ulrich added. “It’s not signed, sealed, and delivered, but speaking to me and asking my opinion, I would fucking love to do it.”

If I were a betting man, I would say the chances of Metallica doing at least a few Sphere shows are very likely, and I genuinely hope it happens because it would be an incredible place to see them perform songs like “For Whom The Bell Tolls” and “Enter Sandman.”