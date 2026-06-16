No Limit Rapper Mystikal Tries to Take Back Guilty Plea in Rape Case, Claiming ‘Significant Emotional Duress’

Louisiana rapper Mystikal is desperately asking a judge to withdraw the guilty plea he made back in March 2026. At the time, he pleaded guilty to third-degree rape, facing up to 20 years in prison for an altercation in 2022. The No Limit alum was accused of assaulting and robbing a woman at his home in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. Moreover, he also claimed that she stole something from him.

Then, he took her keys and phone away and proceeded to rape the woman. She was only allowed to leave once she sent money via CashApp. At first, the charges included first-degree rape, domestic abuse battery, simple robbery, and false imprisonment. If Mystikal were convicted of all these crimes, he would’ve potentially faced a life sentence in prison.

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Now, after pleading guilty to third-degree rape alone, he’s essentially trying to take it back. He filed a motion telling the judge that he “did not have sufficient opportunity to fully consider the consequences” before pleading. Additionally, the pressure of being in court made him quick to decide. He was “under significant emotional distress and felt substantial pressure to make an immediate decision.”

Mystikal tries to Take Back his guilty plea to Third-Degree Rape

Sadly, this isn’t Mystikal’s first run-in with the law for hurting women. Back in 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and extortion of his hairstylist at the time. Similar to his charges today, he also accused the woman of stealing from him, while he and his bodyguards sexually assaulted her. Afterward, the 55-year-old served a six-year prison sentence.

Mystikal would face more charges while he was in prison for tax evasion. Because he didn’t file his tax returns for two separate years, he wasn’t released until 2010. By 2012, he ended up back in prison, charged with misdemeanor domestic abuse battery. Violating his probation, the New Orleans MC served a three-month sentence.

By 2017, Mystikal was accused of rape once again. Eventually, he turned himself in after a warrant was issued for an incident in October 2016. He ended up spending August 2017 to February 2019 at the Caddo Correctional Center until he was able to post a $3 million bond. Eventually, charges were dropped, and he didn’t serve any additional time.

Mystikal was best known for his run in the late 90s and early 2000s, with hit songs like “Shake Ya A**” and “Danger (Been So Long)”.