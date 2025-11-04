No Limit Rapper Young Bleed Has Died After Suffering Brain Aneurysm Following Cash Money Verzuz Battle

Tragedy strikes friends, family, and fans of No Limit rapper Young Bleed. Recently, he passed away at 51 years old following complications from a brain aneurysm. The news comes from his son Ty’Gee Ramon, revealing that he died on Saturday, November 1st, “gaining his wings.”

Additionally, he says that his dad never had an outstanding health issues previously that suggested this tragedy would happen. The most he ever grappled with was high blood pressure, which he took medication to help with. “My dad was 51 years old when this happened to him,” Ramon says. “My dad was never in and out of the hospital… This something you can’t prepare for.”

Videos by VICE

Best known for his record “How Ya Do That,” Young Bleed was quietly one of the best rappers to ever come out of No Limit Records. Charismatic and dexterous in his trademark Louisiana drawl, rhymes would flow effortlessly from him. His album My Balls and My Word is one of the most underrated Southern rap albums ever.

Young Bleed Dies at 51 Years Old After Brain Aneurysm

This comes on the heels of his sister Teedra Johnson-Spears asking for privacy after reports and speculation came out about the rapper and father. “IF YOU HAVE NOT CALLED HIS MOTHER PERSONALLY PLEASE DO NOT POST ABOUT HIM,” she writes at the time. “OUR FAMILY ASK THAT YOU RESPECT OUR PRIVACY AND HOLD ALL CALLS AND TEXT AT THIS TIME. HE IS STILL CURRENTLY IN ICU AND HIS MOTHER ASKED IF YOU ALL WOULD RESPECT HER WISHES AND NOT MAKE ANY RIP POST.”

Moreover, Master P asked for thoughts and prayers for Young Bleed and urges fans not to take your loved ones for granted. “@snoopdogg and I was just talking about how we have to love each other while we here! We just turned up with our brother @therealyoungbleed @verzuztv Thanks for all y’all prayers and we need more prayers for him and his family as he fights in ICU #GodGotUs #NoLimitSoldier Tell your people you love them every time they walk out the door,” Master P writes.