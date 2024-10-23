‘No Man’s Sky’ Has a Limited-Time Spooky Expedition Update

Few games enjoy a comeback story quite like No Man’s Sky. First, it was a catastrophic mess. Now, it’s a space-faring blast! So, for a limited time — for two weeks starting today — you can experience the game’s latest major update: “Expedition Sixteen: The Cursed.” This Eldritch nightmare of an offering will contain horrifying visions, sinister voices, ancient portals, and a varied host of additional horrors!

Here, you won’t be able to use your hyperdrive technology. Instead, you’ll have to rely solely on portals. Your exosuit will also come with an Anomaly Suppressor, keeping you tethered to reality. But who would I be to spoil all the surprises? Go play for yourself and see what horrors await!

Oh, I have one final surprise for you. No Man’s Sky new Patch 5.20 details for you to bask in (which is now live)!

‘no man’s sky’ patch 5.20 notes

Expedition Sixteen, The Cursed, will begin shortly and run for approximately two weeks.

During the expedition, the boundary walls between universes have begun to crumble. All conventional hazards have been replaced by Local Boundary Strength, which must be maintained to avoid the intrusion of the boundary horrors…

Rewards include new posters, decals and titles; a new jetpack trail; a bioluminescent companion; a cursed helmet customisation; and the exclusive Boundary Herald starship.

Introduced a number of particle rendering optimisations.

Fixed a number of graphical corruption issues on Xbox.

Fixed an issue with depth of field rendering on Switch.

Fixed a number of minor graphical issues on PS5.

Introduced a shadow rendering optimisation on PS5.

Fixed a rare issue that prevented some large saves from loading correctly.

Fixed a rare hang related to weather effects in multiplayer.

Fixed a crash related to loading frigates.

Fixed a number of performance issues on Switch related to use of the Analysis Visor.

The message style for Communication Station messages has been improved.

Fixed an issue that caused Sac Venom not to correctly display growing information in the Analysis Visor.

