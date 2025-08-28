No Man’s Sky Just Got Another Massive Update: Introducing Voyagers

I love No Man’s Sky. And I have since the game launched.

I was there day one. And while I can objectively admit that it didn’t meet all the promises, there’s no denying that it had potential. Over the years, Hello Games has delivered every bit of that potential with numerous massive free updates. No Man’s Sky is everything they told us it would be and more.

Videos by VICE

And I don’t know how you can do anything but respect the way they’ve gone about it. They continually find ways to enhance and improve the game. It’s the spacefaring epic that I’ve always wanted in gaming, and I’m glad to see it in its current state.

That’s enough gushing about it from me. Check out the new “Voyagers” update.

Play video

“Create your own colossal, fully furnished, completely bespoke Corvette-class starship in No Man’s Sky VOYAGERS – and invite your friends on board. Introducing habitable, multi-crew starships assembled from hundreds of ship modules, new multiplayer missions, a stunningly detailed new player suit, a ship-building community expedition – and more!“

“Open your Corvette’s accessway anywhere, and step directly into the darkness of deep space. Float weightlessly around the hull of your crafted ship, and come face-to-face with outer space for the first time.”

It wasn’t enough to let us create our own ship. They had to go and let us spacewalk. Who needs actual space and wasting money sending celebrities up there? Actually, scratch that, I can think of more than a few you can take up there and leave.

However, the point remains that Hello Games has done everything right since its launch. I know I said I was done gushing about it. I’m sorry I lied to Martin; I didn’t want to go to Arizona.

I’ll be back around to talk about this one on Switch 2 because I can’t wait to see how it runs. So, keep your eyes peeled for that.