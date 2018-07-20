Let’s Talk About What Happened With ‘No Man’s Sky’

In today’s Waypoint Radio, we talk about our extensive interview with Sean Murray of Hello Games (the creators of No Man’s Sky), about the game, PR and hype, its politics, and the controversy that the team dealt with at launch.

Discussed: No Man’s Sky, Space Jam on the Sega Saturn, Dream Daddy, Joe Bernstein’s piece ‘Alt-Right Troll To Father Killer: The Unraveling Of Lane Davis’

