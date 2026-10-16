No Matter How Many Times We Listen, We Still Can’t Explain These 3 Grunge Songs From the 90s

Grunge of the 90s swung wildly between straightforward songs and abstract surrealism. Meaning, there was a healthy mix of songs that said what they meant and songs that seemingly meant nothing. The latter are some of the most fun to dig through, honestly. Here are three grunge tracks that are difficult to explain no matter how many times we listen.

“Bugs” by Pearl Jam

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Pearl Jam released their third album, Vitalogy, in 1994, which included the absurd and, quite frankly, ahead of its time, track “Bugs”. This song is unlike anything Pearl Jam had done before. It features Eddie Vedder playing a discordant accordion accompaniment to his monotone vocals and stream-of-consciousness lyrics about bugs.

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It’s certainly Tom Waits-ian in its lyrical abstractness. But there’s also something purely contemporary about “Bugs” attributed to its purposeful ugliness. It sounds exactly like something a 24-year-old experimental alt-rocker from Brooklyn would record in their bedroom and post on Bandcamp. It’s a masterpiece of Gen Z absurdity made by Pearl Jam in 1994. Essentially, “Bugs” defies logic and bridges generations.

“Love Song” by Alice in Chains

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In a similar vein to Pearl Jam’s deviation from grunge, Alice in Chains added the hidden track “Love Song” to their 1992 EP Sap. This was more than just a deviation from the norm, however. Alice in Chains took grunge and fully exploded it into an orgy of Captain Beefheart-like noise. The lyrics are completely nonsensical, including 80s actress Rae Dawn Chong’s name as a repeated line.

To further mix things up, the members of Alice in Chains all traded instruments while recording. Vocalist became drummer, bassist and guitarist switched, and drummer banged away on piano. Layne Staley and Jerry Cantrell still split the vocals, but drummer Sean Kinney also took a turn on the megaphone. The result is a perfect storm of menacing chaos and inspired experimentation that makes absolutely no sense.

“Wood Goblins” by TAD

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Seattle band TAD was an early grunge pioneer in the late 80s, when heavy influences still reigned. Their 1990 album Salt Lick included the track “Wood Goblins”, which spawned their first music video and subsequently their first MTV ban. Additionally, TAD was known for their short, nasty-sounding song titles like “Cyanide Bath” and “Glue Machine”, now a widespread naming convention for hardcore bands.

“Wood Goblins” is best experienced alongside its music video. Lyrically, there’s the possibility of an allusion to vices or addiction. But it’s not fully formed, so the abstract imagery takes center stage. For example, “Breathes hard and fast like some weird disease” is an amazingly absurd image that sticks in the mind. But beyond “Wood Goblins”, TAD is an essential early grunge band that deserves way more appreciation.

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