No Matter if It’s for MMOs or Macros, the Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE May Be the Way To Go (Review)

I’ve spent far too many hours playing Final Fantasy XIV. While my numbers may be amateurish compared to some, my playtime has been on a controller. The ability to use my skills with just a few taps of a button has been mesmerizing, and after trying with a standard keyboard, I couldn’t vibe with it. That’s all changed now. The Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE has entered my life, making games like FFXIV, Palia, and even games like Terraria and Doloc Town all the more manageable. I never realized how much better games like this are when you have instant access to your inventory and spells no further than a thumb-press away. But just using the Scimitar Wireless SE for games wouldn’t sell it on the full value of this, frankly, excellent mouse.

All the Corsair Features With None of the Wires

If you had asked me just a few short years ago if I had any use for an MMO mouse, I would have laughed. I had never touched an MMO before jumping on the FFXIV bandwagon, so the idea of having a mouse with a bunch of additional buttons on the side seemed incredibly silly. Now that I’ve had the opportunity to use one? I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to go back to a standard mouse for traditional gaming ever again.

But, outside of the realm of gaming, the Scimitar Wireless SE also had many additional benefits. Each of these buttons could be dedicated to a specific task. It can also function, surprisingly, as an Elgato Stream Deck if you’re planning on getting into the world of content creation. Yes, this mouse can not only be used to quickly access inventory, but it can also be used during streams to swap scenes, bring up soundboards, or anything in between.

Pro Tip: You Can Set Up Macros to Streamline Your Work Life, Too

If you’ve ever messed with the Elgato Stream Deck before, you’ll know that it has a variety of benefits. Being able to directly utilize all of them, all from the side of my mouse? It feels futuristic in a way. Having complete control over my PC and everything it can do with just a few taps is wild. Setting up Profiles in the improved iCue App is much easier than ever, so I could always swap between them on a whim. If I were playing a game, working on something at home, or just wanting to mess around and see what I could do with this mouse, it was incredibly easy to do. While I still have quibbles with the iCue Software, I’m glad to see that Corsair has been genuinely working on improving it over the years.

While I may Miss Traditional Front and Back Buttons, the Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE Makes Up For It WIth Even More Options

Before trying out the Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE, I was primarily using the Corsair M75 Air since roughly 2023. It’s done me well over the years, and I was one of the lucky folks who didn’t encounter issues with Bluetooth or 2.4GHz lag as the device aged. But even after using the Scimitar for the past few weeks, I can feel the improvements of the Marksman S 33K sensor, as well as generalized improvements to the scroll wheel and click feel.

Scrolling is incredibly smooth, and the wheel is capped with a tacky, yet surprisingly not sticky rubber that makes the scrolling experience pleasant. I’ve yet to experience any misclicks from the Scimitar Wireless, regardless of whether I’ve been gaming or working. It’s incredibly accurate, and trying to use it on 33K DPI settings feels like I’m racing around in an F1 car. Regardless of which DPI setting I’m using, it feels incredibly accurate for selecting text or nailing a headshot.

Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE Tech Specs

Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE Features Technical Specifications Battery Life (RGB Off) 150hr via 2.4GHz Wireless, 500hr via Bluetooth Special Features Elgato Stream Deck, Elgato SVirtual Stream Deck Max DPI Tracking 33,000 DPI (Marksman S 33K Sensor) IPS Tracking Speed 750 IPS Acceleration 50G Colorways Black & Yellow, Gun Metal, White Connections 2.4ghz Wireless (Slipstream), Bluetooth, Wired Weight 114G/0.25lbs Size 119.23mm (L) x 73.48mm (W) x 42.17mm (H) Backlight 2-Zone RBG Software iCue Software Warranty Two Years

The Keys on the Side Can Slide to Make the Scimitar As Comfortable as You Need

One thing that I was genuinely surprised to read about and experience for myself was the Key Slider mechanism. I have to be honest: I didn’t like the feel of the Scimitar Wireless SE when I first took it out of the box. I thought that the keys on the side were positioned weirdly, and was curious about the extra blank space. I thought, originally, that it was for design purposes. Little did I know, the included Allen Key that came in the box was to adjust the Key Slider to wherever I’d like it to be. After doing this and adjusting it a few additional times, I was flying through my inventory like it was nothing.

But even more importantly, it’s got grips in all the right places. At first, I was a little intimidated by how wide the Scimitar Wireless SE was. Especially after using the light and airy M75 Air for roughly the past year and a half. Using this for just a few days, however, proved me wrong in all the right ways. Having a spot to comfortably rest my ring finger is a luxury I never knew I needed until I used the Scimitar SE.

A Long-Lasting Battery Makes iCue Worth the Struggles

While iCue has dramatically improved over the years, it’s still one of my least favorite programs to use. Being spoiled by Armoury Crate, Ayaspace, and anything in between, iCue still feels like the least intuitive of the group. Let’s be realistic, it’s in a much better place than it was when I first started reviewing Corsair products, and I hope that they can catch up in the future. It has the potential, and it’s on the right track, at least.

Unless I’m hopping into Profile Switching or turning off RGB, I try to keep iCue minimized in the corner at every conceivable moment. Seeing as the Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE touts roughly 500 hours of battery while connected via Bluetooth, a claim that I can confirm, I would suggest using iCue to at least power off the RGB and update it when needed. Otherwise? Set it and forget it.

Customization. Comfort. Creativity. The Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE has everything I could ask for in a mouse, and then some. Upgraded sensors and fixes for all of the major issues of the previous generations. This is a fantastic mouse for cozy gamers, MMO fanatics, or even those of us who just love messing with macros. Prepare for a slight learning curve. You’ll be treated to a mouse that knows how to treat you right back.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The Corsair Scimitar Wireless SE is available for purchase for a suggested MSRP of $139.99. A sample was provided by Corsair for the sake of review.