On September 22, 2016, Mel Brooks was honored with the National Medal of Arts, which was presented to him by then-president Barack Obama. “Suffice it to say, in his satires and parodies, no cow is sacred, no genre is safe,” Obama said of Brooks during the ceremony. “He mocked the musical—and Hitler—in The Producers, the Western in Blazing Saddles, and the horror film in Young Frankenstein.”

It was an appropriate introduction considering what people seem to think Brooks did a little while later. You see, Brooks being Brooks, it was only a matter of time before he made a joke out of the situation. And, of course, the moment he decided to do that was just after the president placed the medal around his neck.

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You can take a look at the gag in question right here:

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10 Years Ago, Mel Brooks Made a Joke at the White House That Everyone Completely Misunderstood

Many different publications reported that Brooks pretended to pull down Obama’s pants in that clip. “Yes, this really happened,” claimed an Entertainment Tonight article from the day of the ceremony. “Life is unpredictable,” they added. “In case you haven’t heard, Mel Brooks is one funny guy. Audacious, too,” wrote Jonathan Zalman of Tablet magazine.

However, according to Brooks, that wasn’t what he was going for at all. “It’s the National Medal of Arts. It’s very big. It’s very round. It’s very heavy,” Brooks told The A.V. Club in 2017. “And [Obama] put it around my neck and held my shoulder. And then—I was kidding—I made believe it was so heavy that I dropped and grabbed him,” the director clarified. “Everybody thought I was trying to take his pants down. No, no. I have some measure of intelligence and taste, you know.”