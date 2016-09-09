No, My Name is Nick: Chet Faker is Changing His Name

Image from YouTube.

After five years performing under the name Chet Faker, Melbourne-raised, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and Triple J golden boy Nick Murphy is changing his moniker.

Shouting into the ether—otherwise known as tweeting—this morning, Murphy said “the next record will be under my own name, Nick Murphy. Chet Faker will always be a part of the music.” He also changed his social media profile and cover images to black.

Since his debut single, “No Diggity.” the Blackstreet cover that bled its way into Sunday sessions around the nation, Murphy has been on the up and up.

From his collaborative work with Australian EDM heavyweight Flume, to possibly the greatest dancing-alone-drunk-song of all time, “1998,” Chet Faker has become a household name.

This next chapter, including the release of his third studio album, will officially be under the name Nick Murphy. Read the tweets below.

its been half a decade since I started releasing music as Chet Faker and all of you have been the driving force behind the music since. — Nick Murphy (@Chet_Faker) September 8, 2016

theres an evolution happening and I wanted to let you know where its going. — Nick Murphy (@Chet_Faker) September 8, 2016