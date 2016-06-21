No One Asked for Cat Wine But Now It’s a Thing

We’ve all been there. You’ve had a rough day at work and all you really want to do is go home, crack open a bottle of Chardonnay, and let loose to some Drake in your lounge pants.

And now, thanks to a Colorado-based drinks manufacturer, during that next “Hotline Bling” dance session, you can go peak spinster and drink along with your cat.

Following Denver Cat Company’s recent Kickstarter campaign to open a cat wine bar, Apollo Peak—another Colorado company—has launched what may be the world’s first cat wine.

Seriously Colorado, is there something in the water over there?

Fret not, animal lovers—there’s no need to make a panicked call to the RSPCA. Apollo Peak’s Pinot Meow and Moscato “wines” use all-natural ingredients and are entirely alcohol-free. The cat-friendly drinks are made with fresh beetroot, water, and salt, as well as catnip, so your kitty can still get a little unsteady on its legs.

Speaking to The Huffington Post, Apollo Peak founder Brandon Zavala said that cat wine actually started out as a joke, when one of the team put a phoney label on a bottle of wine: “Since we got it to look so much like a wine, we want it to be perceived as a wine by the consumer—that way they can feel as though they are having a glass of wine with their pet.”

What a time to be alive.