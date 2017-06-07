Thailand’s 7-Eleven Dogs Can Teach Us All How to Relax

The streets of Thailand are hot. Like seriously hot. A normal day in Bangkok can feel a lot like summer in New York. So how do you cool down when it’s always summer? Thailand’s street dogs have the answer. The country’s 7-Eleven dogs are something of a phenomenon. There are Facebook pages devoted to snapshots of these dozing doggers. They’re basically the unofficial Thai mascot for 7-Eleven. Take a walk down the Sois of Bangkok and you’re bound to come across a pack of snoozing street pups in a matter of minutes.

Why do dogs like 7-Eleven so much? It’s not just the “fried lobster in XO sauce” flavored Lays. Convenience stores leak air conditioning every time the sliding door opens up. But while some pups are content with the occasional cool breeze, others have a more dedicated approach to cooling down. Just look at his totally chilled out dog right here. This cool-and-collected canine found the perfect spot to relax. He’s just far enough outside the 7-Eleven to avoid being chased away (for now) and just far enough in to soak up those chilly floor tiles.

So what if the automatic door keeps booping him on the head? He don’t care. I’ve seriously never looked that serene in my entire life. For a brief moment, this dog might be the most blissed-out creature on earth. Everyone should look at this pup and wonder “why the hell am I not this happy?” Teach us 7-Eleven pup, teach us the art of true relaxation.