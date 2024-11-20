No One Out-Wines the Hut? Pizza Hut Launched a Pizza-Flavored Tomato Wine

Pizza Hut just announced a limited edition tomato wine, and I don’t know how to feel about it.

Look, a very small—okay, an extra large—piece of my heart belongs to Pizza Hut, as it was the only late-night pizza joint in my college town. But I think the chain might be pushing their luck with this one.

I’ll be the first to say that wine pairs well with pizza (and really anything, if you put your mind to it). But wine itself is not made of tomatoes—and in my opinion, never should be.

The company promises its wine “captures the essence of Pizza Hut’s signature flavors in every sip.” I mean, I’d rather just eat the pizza instead of drink it, but okay.

Irvine’s Just Beyond Paradise Winery is partnering with Pizza Hut to develop this interesting product. “Discover our unexpected collaboration with Pizza Hut,” the description reads on the winery’s website. “Unexpected” is putting it lightly.

“A revolutionary culinary wine crafted from perfectly ripened tomatoes harvested at their peak of sweetness,” Irvine Winrey continues. “Our master vintners have coaxed bright notes of herbs creating a savory, yet sweet, experience that challenges traditional wine boundaries.”

If by “challenges” you mean “completely alters the state of wine,” then sure.

By definition, wine is an alcoholic drink made from fermented grapes. I mean, I guess there are some decent fruit wines out there (and even Jalapeno wine, apparently). But this tomato wine sounds more like a watered-down Bloody Mary with pizza seasoning.

“This bold red showcases a velvety texture with hints of basil, oregano, and a whisper of garlic, making it an ideal companion for Italian cuisine and particularly perfect alongside a hot, fresh pizza,” Irvine Winery writes. “Each sip of this limited-edition release tells the story of innovation and tradition coming together in a glass, making it an ideal companion for your favorite Pizza Hut® pizza.”

Honestly…I’m not above it.

The Pizza Hut wine will only be available for a limited time, so if you’re eager to try this strange beverage—or simply want to buy a good gag gift this holiday season—order promptly. Tomato wine is definitely something you won’t want to miss…