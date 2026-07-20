A portion of my fuck list. Names have been redacted. Membership No One’s Keeping a Record of Who They’re F***ing Anymore Well, I am. My f*** list has 36 entries and counting. Here they are in gruelling detail. By Amber Rawlings July 20, 2026, 12:40pm Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard Tagged:relationships, Sex Follow Us On Discover Make Us Preferred In Top Stories Share: Share on X (Opens in new window)X Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Facebook Share using Native toolsShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Screenshot: Epic Games A Fortnite Obsession Collab May Have Just Been Teased by Epic Games 3 hours ago By Brent Koepp (Photo by Peter Pakvis/Redferns) You Know What? Gen X Really Hit the Nail on the Head With These 3 Anthems 3 hours ago By Lauren Boisvert The Unofficial Guide to Packing for the Moon 4 hours ago By VICE Staff Screenshot: Square Enix Full Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link Opening Cinematic Leaks After Game’s Cancellation 4 hours ago By Brent Koepp