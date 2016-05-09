No Parents’ New Video Will Help You Come Out of the Punk Closet to Your Grandma



Photo by Jason Landis

There are many upsides to being in a punk band. Living in a perpetual state of adolescence, for example. But outside of your punk life, you occasionally have to keep one foot in the real world where people have actual jobs and do laundry. If this sounds familiar to you, you might’ve experienced this yesterday, when you had to spend Mother’s Day with your grandma who doesn’t “get” your punk lifestyle (and is maybe also casually racist and suffering from dementia). Fortunately, No Parents are here to help you explain to Nana why you no longer resemble your high school yearbook photo: YOU ARE IN A PUNK BAND, GRANDMA.

In the thoroughly rewatchable video for their song, “Hey Grandma,” the band repeats their ab-fucking-surdly catchy chorus: “Hey Grandma, merry Christmas, I’m in a punk band” ad nauseum until the point sticks in. Because the thing with old people is, you gotta be direct and repeat yourself several dozen times. Armed with a choir and stellar dance moves, the band hammers the message home until even the most thick-headed of octogenarians would understand.

So the next time you go back home for the holidays to see grandma (if she makes it that far), play her No Parents’ video and come out of the punk closet.