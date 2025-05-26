No Skips: 3 Perfect Rap Albums From the 1990s

For many, the 1990s mark the golden age of rap music. While the genre was born in the ’70s and came of age in the ’80s, it was the 1990s when things really coalesced.

During that time period, there was so much to have learned and perfect in the decades prior. Sometimes things just crystallize perfectly. It can’t be planned, it just is. That was the ’90s when it came to rap music—and it was glorious.

Even if you weren’t there, you can appreciate the catalog from that time. You can go back through the era and see artist after artist, song after song, and album after album that just belong in the all-time pantheon.

Below, we wanted to explore three records from the ’90s that are chef’s kiss perfect. A trio of albums that need no notes. A threesome of LPs that you can leave on and never worry about skipping a song.

1. The Chronic, Dr. Dre (1992)

With the dissolution of the iconic rap group N.W.A. in the early 1990s, the Compton, California-born quintet’s beat maker, Dr. Dre, needed a new gig. And with the bitter taste of a collective still in his mouth, he decided to go solo. The result? His pristine 1992 debut solo record, The Chronic.

Not only did it mark his foray into the rap game under his own name, but it also marked the discovery and introduction of one Snoop Dogg. Can you imagine? You create one of the greatest records ever in the genre of rap, AND you discover Snoop? Dre could have retired after this and been an all-timer.

2. Illmatic, Nas (1994)

For the New York City-born lyricist Nas, 1994 was a good year. That’s when he released his debut solo LP, Illmatic, which some today still consider to be the greatest rap record ever and certainly one of the greatest debuts.

On it, Nas showcased his poeticism, his edginess, his love for his hometown, the difficulties of his life and even featured perhaps the best guest appearance in rap history—”Life’s a Bitch” featuring rapper AZ. The album set the tone for the rapper’s long, decorated career over the next few decades.

3. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, Lauryn Hill (1998)

Introduced to the world via the trio known as the Fugees, Lauryn Hill was the group’s breakout star. She had swagger and beauty. She could sing and rap with the best out there. There was something mystical about the artist who you could believe could walk through space and time like a sorcerer.

But beyond any magic powers, Hill’s debut 1998 solo LP, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, was stunning and featured tracks like “Lost Ones,” “Doo Wop (That Thing)” and “Everything Is Everything.”