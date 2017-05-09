No Smoking in the Booth: What Happens When Skunk, Music and Psychosis Meet

As part of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we followed grime legend and Boy Better Know member Jammer on his personal journey to understand how skunk may be affecting the mental health of musicians in his scene.

In the film Jammer talks to his family and scientists about the difference between cannabis and skunk weed. He also meets with dealers, support workers and musicians to learn more about what kinds of therapy exist for people whose mental health problems have been exacerbated by skunk, how it affects making music, and whether or not those who sell it feel as though they could be selling weed instead.

This film is part of The Noisey Guide to Music and Mental Health. You can read more from this series right here. Watch it in full above.

If you are concerned about the mental health of you or someone you know, talk to Mind on 0300 123 3393 or at their website. And if you would like to know more about the work of 24-hour charity helpline Music Support you can visit them here.