No, You Didn’t Time Travel: This Iconic 90s Grunge Band Really Is Back on the Charts

It’s been 35 years since Alice in Chains released their hit song, “Man in the Box”, and it’s making a big comeback. The iconic grunge tune just re-entered the Billboard charts.

In August 2026, “Man in the Box” returned to Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming Songs chart. The song previously reached No. 18 on the chart in 1991. Notably, this re-entry marks the song’s overall 43rd week on Billboard charts.

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“Man in the Box” was Alice in Chains’ second-ever radio single, and by far their most successful

Back in 1990, Alice in Chains released their debut album, Facelift. In January 1991, “Man in the Box” was released as the album’s second single, after “We Die Young”. It has since become their biggest song of all time and has been certified 3× Platinum by the RIAA.

Alice in Chains co-founders Jerry Cantrell and Layne Staley wrote the song. Sadly, Staley died in 2002. In a throwback interview with MuchMusic Canada, he opened up about the song and shared how it reflected his emotions at the time.

“Not that we’re dark or depressed,” he said. “Other bands choose to write about things they don’t know s**t about, like babes and cars, parties and going out on a Saturday night and getting in a fight.”

He added, “‘Man in the Box’ is kind of loosely based on media censorship, but only my theory. So it’s not a fact or a statement. Plus I was really stoned when I wrote it, so it meant something different then.”

The Alice in Chains guys had some interesting perspectives on songwriting

Way back in the early 90s, Cantrell and Staley sat down together to talk about their music. At one point, Cantrell offered some insight into his songwriting technique. “Writing is just communication for me, but I’m not trying to communicate to anybody,” he said in an old interview.

“It doesn’t mean anything to me from other people’s points of view,” the grunge icon added. “It’s nice to hear them, but they’re not my responsibility. Our music isn’t literal. Although we write about endings and death a lot, it’s not necessarily actually about dying.”

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Photo by Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images