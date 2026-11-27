With the holidays officially upon us, I find it important to warn my nostalgic counterparts about the ever-so-present seasonal urge to text your worst and most toxic ex “Happy Holidays!!!” as if they deserve any acknowledgement in the first place. Unfortunately, this is a common yet avoidable pitfall—one so many of us fall into each year.

Why Do We Text Our Exes During the Holidays?

Unfortunately, the holiday season is prime time for romantic reflection and reconnection. Many of us tend to wear rose-colored glasses during “the most wonderful time of the year,” which can make nearly anything seem possible—including taming your toxic ex.

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“It makes sense that so many people reach out to their exes during the holidays,” says Sipora Weissman, LCSW, licensed therapist and the owner of Centerwise Mind-Body Therapy in Ventura, California. “Many people travel back home for the holidays—back to your old town or city, back to your old home that maybe you grew up in, back to the friends you went to school with. And while this brings comfort to so many of us, meeting up with old friends the night before Thanksgiving (or Christmas) and seeing your ex at the local bar who’s looking pretty good, suddenly you’ve forgotten why you broke up 10 years ago, and the old familiar happy chemicals start flooding your body.”

Of course, nostalgia (and—let’s be honest—alcohol, in many cases) is the driving force behind this potentially messy decision.

“Life slows down during the holidays,” Weissman says. “You have time off from work; friends might be out of town traveling. Maybe it’s chilly outside and cozying up alone on the couch binge-watching Netflix is the best thing to do. But then you start to get nostalgic because it is holiday season after all. And then the thought comes: ‘I wonder how Brian from college is doing these days?’ You might even start doing a little social media detective work, checking out his Facebook and Instagram. Before you know it, you’ve texted him: ‘Happy Holidays! How are you?’”

And thus begins the downward spiral.

How to Avoid the Holiday Ex Trap

If you’re feeling especially vulnerable as the holidays approach, you might want to prepare for some poor decision-making and put some boundaries in place.

“If you’re feeling the itch to reach out to an ex during the holidays, it’s normal. But take a breath, do a lap around the block, call a friend. Basically, don’t be impulsive!” says Weissman. “Understand that many of us get these old nostalgic memories sneaking into our brains during the holidays. Ask yourself, ‘What’s really my intention for sending this text? Is it genuinely to say hi, or is it to maybe rekindle an old relationship? Do I actually want to rekindle an old relationship?’”

Be honest with yourself when answering these questions, and remember that just because you might crave reconnection doesn’t mean they do.

“They might not even respond, so get ready for that too,” Weissman adds. “Or they do respond and are very excited to hear from you, and then you realize, ‘uh oh, I shouldn’t have done that!’”

Generally speaking, Weissman advises against making impulsive decisions. If precious memories surface, allow yourself to both grieve them and appreciate them for what they were. But understand that this doesn’t require another conversation or more “closure.”

And, of course, if your ex is the one reaching out, you have the power to decide whether you’d like to engage in further connection. Just make sure you acknowledge the emotional risks.

“If an ex reaches out to you during the holidays, it might be a pleasant surprise, or it might give you the ick. Either way, you do not have to respond if you don’t want to; you can keep it short and sweet, or maybe you want to explore the possibilities,” says Weissman. “But stay present and grounded.”