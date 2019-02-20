noah centineo shows us his calvins

Posing for Calvin Klein Underwear has become somewhat of a rite of passage for young Hollywood heartthrobs, and today, our beloved internet boyfriend Noah Centineo joined the CK club. This weekend, we got the first glimpse of the spring 2019 campaign when a shirtless Shawn Mendes announced on Instagram that the full campaign would come this week, in what would become his most liked post ever — no surprises there. It’s also not surprising that Noah joins the #MyCalvins lineup, alongside A$AP Rocky and Kendall Jenner.

The new campaign is all about the power of youth (evidently). According to a press release, the models were chosen “for their unapologetic attitudes and confidence; their willingness to embrace the spirit of youth.” The spirit of youth we speak of is certainly alive in the campaign video, soundtracked by New Order’s “True Faith” and shot by Glen Luchford, which shows Rocky daydreaming on a suburban roof, a shirtless Shawn eating some cheerios, and pretty much everyone else just making out in the background. “I think youth is a thing, regardless of age, that looks at the world, that looks at a scenario, and flips it on its head and goes, ‘that might not be right. How can we do that better?’” Noah said on Instagram.

The stars, alongside models like Jasmine Daniels and Anna Ewers, make a convincing case for the brands new Archive Icons series, which reimagines some of the brand’s signature denim and underwear styles. And brace yourselves — more campaign photos, shot by Tyler Mitchell, will be released sometime soon.

